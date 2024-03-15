⚡ Get All Content for 20% Off ⚡

Hinduja Tech Raises USD 50 Mn from Private Equity Fund Creador The Chennai-based company will use the raised funds to augment its existing capabilities in research and development through organic and inorganic means, enhance its global footprint and expand its state of the art labs.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Kumar Prabhas, CEO of Hinduja Tech Limited/LinkedIn

As a subsidiary of Ashok Leyland and a part of the Hinduja Group, Hinduja Tech Limited (HT) has announced the raising of a USD 50 million investment from Creador, a PE firm focused on long-term investments in growth-oriented businesses in India and Southeast Asia, acquiring 19.6 percent shareholding in the company.

This investment places Hinduja Tech at a post-money equity value of USD 255 million.

As per the official release, the infusion of capital will allow Hinduja Tech to augment its existing capabilities in research and development through organic and inorganic means, enhance its global footprint and expand its state of the art labs to gain momentum in its journey towards emerging as a global leader in sustainable engineering mobility services.

Kumar Prabhas, CEO of Hinduja Tech Limited, said, "This investment is a testament to HT's innovative spirit and proven track record in automotive and adjacent industries. The capital will empower us to pursue exciting new opportunities that will help further our position towards achieving our vision of being a global leader in the sustainable mobility engineering landscape."

Founded in 2009 by Kumar Prabhas, Hinduja Tech is a global commercial vehicle manufacturer and integrated product engineering and digital technologies solutions provider for the mobility industry.

It claims to work with automotive organisations (OEMs and Tier-X Suppliers) and disruptive mobility players in North America, Europe, APAC and India.

HT has its presence in over 38 countries and employs about 200,000 people with multiple industry verticals like mobility, lubricants and specialty chemicals, banking and finance, digital technology, energy, media and entertainment, realty, healthcare, project development and trading.

In 2023, Hinduja Tech had acquired Drive System Design, a UK and US-based company, specialising in e-powertrain design.

Anish Kedia, Director of Creador, said, "HT has established itself as a key player in the mobility ER&D industry with marquee customers across the globe. With its deep capabilities across engineering, powertrain and electronics, we believe HT is well poised towards creating sustainable and profitable solutions for the future of mobility."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

If You Want to be Successful, Become a Better Speaker — Follow This 7-Step Process for Effective Speaking

Discover the transformative power of mastering presentation skills with this 7-step process.

By Scott Deming
Leadership

Former Interrogator Shares 5 Behaviors Liars Exhibit and How to Handle Them

Five deceptive behaviors to look for and how to respond to those behaviors when you encounter them.

By Lena Sisco
Marketing

Ever Wonder Why Certain Websites Rank Higher Than Yours? This SEO Expert Reveals The Secret to Dominating Search Results

It's often the smart use of SEO, now supercharged with AI, particularly in keyword optimization.

By Ludwig Makhyan
Business Ideas

55 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.
Business News

Tesla Paid No Federal Income Taxes Over 5 Years, While Paying Top Execs $2.5 Billion, According to a New Report

Between 2018 and 2022, more than 30 companies paid its top five executives more than they paid in federal income taxes.

By Sherin Shibu
Science & Technology

How Can Marketers Use ChatGPT? Here Are the Top 11 Uses.

With the recent developments in AI and the popularity of ChatGPT, you may want to integrate AI into your marketing practices. Find out how.

By Entrepreneur Staff