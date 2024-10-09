Get All Access for $5/mo

Home Ministry, IIT Kanpur, I4C Collaborate on Cyber Commando Training Programme The programme aims to train cyber commandos who will be equipped to tackle the rising cybersecurity challenges faced by the nation

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

In a significant step to boost India's cybersecurity defenses, IIT Kanpur, in collaboration with the Union Home Ministry and the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), has launched a six-month residential course titled the 'Cyber Commando Training Programme.' The programme aims to train cyber commandos who will be equipped to tackle the rising cybersecurity challenges faced by the nation.

A total of 38 officials from Central and State police forces will participate in this intensive training, which focuses on hands-on learning. The course will cover a wide range of cybersecurity topics, preparing these professionals to manage and respond to security threats, incidents, and bolster digital defense mechanisms across critical sectors.

Speaking about the initiative, Prof. Amalendu Chandra, Acting Director of IIT Kanpur, highlighted the importance of the program. He stated, "The Cyber Commando Training Programme is a vital step in protecting India's digital infrastructure. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to developing a skilled workforce that can handle the increasing complexity of cyber threats."

It is crucial to have a cyber-trained workforce, particularly in critical ministries, to address the growing cyber threats in India. Programs like these play a vital role in equipping the workforce to combat emerging challenges and help common people.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

JetSynthesys Welcomes Nikhil Kamath, Ankit Nagori, and Prashanth Prakash as Franchise Owners for GEPL Bengaluru Team

The second season of the league, which is set to take place in early 2025, will see Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, Curefoods founder Ankit Nagori, and Accel partner Prashanth Prakash stepping into the role of franchise owners.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Branding

You Don't Need Thousands to Turn Your Business Idea Into Reality — Here's How I Did It on a College-Kid Budget

From creating the packaging designs online by myself to learning how to take professional product photos, I found ways to launch a company on a low budget. Here's how you can do it, too.

By Anastacia Yefimenko
By Amanda Breen
News and Trends

Mufin Green Finance and Hindon Mercantil Lead INR 100 Cr Investment in UrjaMobility's EV Battery Leasing Venture

UrjaMobility will use the funds to expand energy solutions, improve supply chain management, and scale operations, focusing on e-mobility. A major portion will enhance its pay-per-use battery leasing model.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Leadership

The Top 5 Traits of Successful Entrepreneurs

What sets successful entrepreneurs apart from the rest?

By Roy Dekel
News and Trends

ZenStatement, iRasus Technologies, Deftouch, and Humm Care Raise early-Stage Funding

Several innovative startups have secured early-stage funding to accelerate their growth. Here's a look at their recent investment rounds.

By Entrepreneur Staff