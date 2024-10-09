The programme aims to train cyber commandos who will be equipped to tackle the rising cybersecurity challenges faced by the nation

In a significant step to boost India's cybersecurity defenses, IIT Kanpur, in collaboration with the Union Home Ministry and the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), has launched a six-month residential course titled the 'Cyber Commando Training Programme.' The programme aims to train cyber commandos who will be equipped to tackle the rising cybersecurity challenges faced by the nation.

A total of 38 officials from Central and State police forces will participate in this intensive training, which focuses on hands-on learning. The course will cover a wide range of cybersecurity topics, preparing these professionals to manage and respond to security threats, incidents, and bolster digital defense mechanisms across critical sectors.

Speaking about the initiative, Prof. Amalendu Chandra, Acting Director of IIT Kanpur, highlighted the importance of the program. He stated, "The Cyber Commando Training Programme is a vital step in protecting India's digital infrastructure. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to developing a skilled workforce that can handle the increasing complexity of cyber threats."

It is crucial to have a cyber-trained workforce, particularly in critical ministries, to address the growing cyber threats in India. Programs like these play a vital role in equipping the workforce to combat emerging challenges and help common people.