Hope It Breaks Ice for Web3 Adoption: Sandeep Nailwal on Jio and Polygon Partnership To Bring Web3 Solutions to 450M+ Users Notably, this will be JPL's Web3 and blockchain debut in India

By Paromita Gupta

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Mukesh Ambani and Sandeep Nailwal

Jio Platforms Ltd (JPL), the digital services subsidiary of India's largest conglomerate Reliance and parent of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (Jio), has announced a strategic alliance with Sandeep Nailwal's Polygon Labs, the development team behind Polygon Protocols.

On Thursday, the wholly-owned Reliance unit shared that it would be leveraging Polygon's blockchain solutions to create innovative Web3 services for its existing 450+ million customers.

"I'm hoping that this will break the ice for everyone. If Reliance can do it, so can you. Hope it opens up more experimentation in the Indian space," shared Sandeep Nailwal, co-founder and COO, Polygon exclusively with Entrepreneur India.

Notably, this will be JPL's Web3 and blockchain debut in India. "Joining forces with Polygon Labs marks a significant milestone in Jio's journey towards digital excellence. We are excited to explore the boundless possibilities of Web3 and bring unparalleled digital experiences to our users," said Kiran Thomas, CEO, JPL.

Forging a pivotal participation in the domestic market, Nailwal shared, "This is a significant step forward for web3 adoption in India." Polygon previously partnered with Flipkart to develop the foundation of the Blockchain-Ecommerce Centre of Excellence.

The Jio-Polygon announcement followed close on the heels of the blockchain player partnering with Indian railways for issuing of non-fungible tokens (NFT) train tickets over the Polygon blockchain to passengers travelling to the rare Maha Kumbh that is celebrated every 144 years.

At present, India stands at the forefront of the global web3 ecosystem. The country boasts over 1,000 Web3 startups across sectors, securing funding exceeding USD three billion.

Paromita Gupta

Entrepreneur Staff

Features Writer with Entrepreneur India

Covering news and trends in AI and Metaverse segments. An avid book reader running her personal blog on the side. You may reach me at paromita@entrepreneurindia.com. 

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Marketing

Entrepreneurs Use Social Media All Wrong. Instead of Creating Content, Treat Your Profile Like A Sales Page

Creating content is an overrated way to build a business. Here's a better way.

By Jonathan Goodman
News and Trends

Budget Expectations for MSMEs in 2025

Representing nearly 30 per cent of India's GDP and employing over 110 million people, the MSME sector is a cornerstone of the Indian economy. As India aspires to become a $5 trillion economy, empowering its MSME sector will be critical in realizing this ambitious vision.

By Aditya Pran Mahanta
Leadership

Don't Stand in the Way of AI — How Artificial Intelligence Can Turn Us Into Better Leaders and Entrepreneurs

To take full advantage of AI, leaders need to use it themselves rather than stand in the way.

By Ryan Wong
By Paromita Gupta
News and Trends

Hissa Launches USD 35 Mn ESOP-Focused Fund to Unlock Startup Employee Wealth

This SEBI-registered Category II Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) addresses a common challenge faced by employees holding vested stock options—waiting for years until IPOs or acquisitions for liquidity.

By Entrepreneur Staff