Enterprise SaaS fintech leader HostBooks announced that it has raised USD 5 million from Orange Orbit LLP in its Series B funding round, with the first tranche of USD 2.5 million already disbursed.

This marks a significant milestone in the company's USD 15 million Series B fundraising effort, aimed at accelerating growth and innovation.

Founded in 2009 by Biswajit Mishra and Kapil Rana, HostBooks provides cloud-based business automation solutions, helping enterprises tackle compliance, accounting, finance, and operational challenges. With its robust platform, the company has earned a strong reputation in the fintech ecosystem.

This latest funding will support HostBooks in scaling its international presence, expanding its product offerings, integrating advanced AI-driven modules, and strengthening its sales, product marketing, and operations teams.

Umang Nahata and Rakesh Raman, Managing Partners at Orange Orbit LLP, expressed confidence in HostBooks' potential. "We align with HostBooks' vision and share its fervor for serving and delighting global customers on their journey of business automation and AI transformation. We possess extensive market knowledge and have successfully built and scaled businesses in a similar segment. Combining our deep market expertise with HostBooks' comprehensive and robust business automation platform, we are confident that HostBooks is strategically positioned for global success," they stated.

In 2022, HostBooks raised USD 3 million in a Series A round led by fintech giant Razorpay.

With Orange Orbit LLP's support, HostBooks is poised to further revolutionise business automation, cementing its position as a leader in the fintech industry.