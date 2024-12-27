Serial entrepreneur, founder of the AIBY health tech ecosystem, and CEO of UME Tech, Olga Osokina, discussed the unconventional solutions that make startups more promising and attractive to investors.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Marketing experts say there are two significant news stories in the marketplace. The bad news is that traffic has become expensive, and the cost of customer acquisition is steadily rising. However, there is good news — acquiring a new customer today is cheaper than it will be tomorrow. Given this, optimizing customer acquisition costs has become one of the most important tasks for businesses. However, traditional tools are no longer sufficient to solve this problem.

Serial entrepreneur, founder of the AIBY health tech ecosystem, and CEO of UME Tech, Olga Osokina, discussed the unconventional solutions that make startups more promising and attractive to investors.

Projects that Inspire Confidence

Olga has been involved in entrepreneurship since she was 14. Her most successful projects have been in the Health Tech sector. For example, in Kiev, she launched a healthy nutrition lab where individuals could select a diet based on test results to address specific health issues. She also started the Mirri project there — a "smart mirror" designed to help children with autism socialize. Additionally, as part of the AIBY healthy lifestyle ecosystem, Olga launched a platform for nutritionists, a telemedicine consultation service, and a platform for comprehensive mental health management.

Her team is now working on even more ambitious projects. They have already developed a biologically active supplement aimed at longevity — supporting the immune system and promoting both male and female health. Prototypes of bone implants that integrate better into the body than titanium implants are currently being tested. If all goes well, these implants will be used in endoprosthetic surgeries within the next three years.

"When launching any startup in Health Tech, entrepreneurs inevitably face two key challenges," explains Olga Osokina. "The first is the need for a scientific foundation, which requires collaboration with scientists. I've managed to recruit and engage around 50 scientists from seven countries to work with us. The second challenge is the difference in values between scientists and entrepreneurs: scientists focus on groundbreaking discoveries, while entrepreneurs prioritize monetization. The entrepreneur's task is to build a bridge that motivates scientists and makes their involvement attractive to investors."

Reducing Traffic Costs

Currently, Olga applies her knowledge of Health Tech and Bio Tech to the development of other startups. As CEO of UME Tech, she helps companies achieve exponential growth by leveraging AI and biological intelligence.

"Today, we are observing two key trends that startups aiming for active growth need to account for," says Olga. "The first trend involves artificial intelligence (AI). AI integration not only optimizes processes but also transforms how we perceive information. For example, technologies like ChatGPT have changed our approach to text structure: machine-generated content has become more familiar to us, especially when it comes to activating purchasing decisions. It effectively prompts decisions during the first contact with a product. However, despite its strengths, AI-generated text cannot match the impact of biological intelligence (BI) in the long term. Human BI, including emotional and physiological responses, is more responsive to a 'live' and trustworthy approach, which strengthens customer connections with a brand."

The second trend involves the growing role of biological intelligence, which reflects how our cells, genes, and neural networks influence our decision-making processes.

"With BI, we are gaining a deeper understanding of how internal reactions shape behavior, including consumer habits. This knowledge allows us to create marketing tools that don't just inform, but directly influence the subconscious mind, amplifying the desire to purchase a product," Olga emphasizes.

Olga also points out that modern neuromarketing uses frequencies and sound stimuli to activate specific brain areas linked to purchasing behavior. For instance, alpha waves (8–12 Hz) help relax and prepare the mind to receive new offers, while beta waves (13–30 Hz) stimulate focus and decision-making. This enables brands to create audio-visual campaigns that activate consumers on a neurophysiological level, increasing their inclination to buy.

"Whereas marketers once relied on scents to trigger emotional associations, today, due to shifts in perception triggered by the pandemic, audio stimuli have taken their place," Olga explains. "The ASMR (Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response) phenomenon has emerged as a new tool: sounds like flowing water, rustling paper, or rhythmic low-frequency vibrations induce comfort in consumers, activating their readiness to make a purchase."

Thus, the combination of biological intelligence, sound frequencies, and AI is opening new frontiers in marketing, enabling brands to effectively influence consumer decision-making in response to changing realities.

Personalized AI Avatars

Olga Osokina's team has also used biological intelligence to create a communication model that closely resonates with a brand's target audience. For startups advised by UME Tech, personalized AI avatars were created and tailored to specific markets.

"Typically, a company's representative or a hired ambassador shares information about its products and services. However, when entering new markets, this approach may be ineffective — for example, an American company promoting its products in India with an American ambassador. In such cases, AI avatars can serve as trusted figures in a particular country. We pay special attention to physiognomy — facial features, gaze, gestures — when creating these avatars. When an Indian consumer sees an avatar tailored to their country, they perceive the brand as local. Content featuring such avatars spreads quickly across networks, forming a customer funnel," Olga shares.

Using AI avatars not only builds trust in a brand but also optimizes traffic costs. Startups that have already implemented this tool report that this type of content can attract 50,000 to 100,000 subscribers per month — without the need to invest in content creation, targeting, or social media marketing (SMM) strategies.

Caring for People

The project with AI avatars is just one example of how Olga Osokina's team applies biological intelligence. For instance, Olga developed a mechanism that allows companies to track changes in the bodies of employees or partners — helping minimize the impact of these changes on business metrics and even the cost of acquiring a customer.

"Today, employee burnout is more relevant than ever. We know that when burnout sets in, there's an 80 per cent chance the employee will leave the company, leading to unexpected costs for recruiting a replacement. With the right marketing and PR, hiring staff is easy. But retaining them requires more than financial incentives," says Olga. "In several companies, we've implemented a project that helps retain employees by reducing the potential costs of hiring new ones. Employees who agree to participate undergo health checkups, and if their blood shows signs of burnout, this information is forwarded to the HR manager, who can take the necessary actions."

Recognized Expertise

Olga Osokina's expertise is highly sought after in the professional community. She actively speaks at major industry events, sharing her unique approach to integrating biological intelligence with business. One of her recent presentations was at Philip Kotler's Global Marketing Summit, where her talk on the influence of biological intelligence on organic business growth reached an audience of more than 50 million people.

She has also spoken at prestigious venues like the Startup Grind Global Conference, which focuses on cutting-edge approaches in the startup ecosystem, and the CES Innovation Awards, where she not only evaluated innovative projects as a judge but also presented her own. Her participation in global summits such as the Forbes Summit and roundtables for Forbes Listers has allowed her to share her expertise with global leaders and entrepreneurs.

In addition to speaking, Olga serves as a jury member for prestigious competitions. In 2022, she chaired the jury committee for the international Stevie Awards "Entrepreneurship and Leadership" and has been a winner or finalist 13 times. Her achievements include being named Innovator of the Year and Entrepreneur of the Year, a Forbes Lister, and contributing to the development of groundbreaking solutions that have been recognized globally.

These accolades and professional recognition underscore her influence as a thought leader who sets trends in the integration of science through Health Tech knowledge, technology, and business.

"Health Tech and Bio-Tech markets are growing rapidly," says Olga. "I see this reflected in the projects entering industry competitions. In the coming years, I expect to see a surge in projects at the intersection of health and technology. And of course, I believe that knowledge from these fields will increasingly be applied to help companies achieve exponential growth through neuromarketing and insights into biological intelligence."