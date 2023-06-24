During his three-day visit, both countries signed multiple deals. PM Modi also met top CEOs and Chairman from the USA, including Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, NASA astronaut Sunita Williams at the White House.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The relations between India and the USA entered a new phase with the recent visit of PM Modi to USA. During his three-day maiden visit to the USA, both countries striked multiple deals ranging from defence to semiconductors to critical minerals to artificial intelligence to telecommunications and quantum computing and space. PM Modi also met top CEOs and Chairman from the USA, including Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, NASA astronaut Sunita Williams at the White House. Here's a look at some key deals and projects.

$2.75 bn semiconductor assembly in Gujarat by Micron

The visit also saw some strategic deals in the space of semiconductor, including US-chipmaker Micron's announcement of investing over $800 million towards a $2.75 billion semiconductor assembly and testing facilty in Gujarat, India. Reportedly, it could start production as early as 2024, and eventually also manufacture chips at the plant, which will major push to the country's chip-making ambitions.

Collaborative engineering center in Bangalore by Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc announced building a collaborative engineering center in Bangalore, India focused on development and commercialization of technologies for semiconductor manufacturing equipment. The center will be designed to bring together Applied engineers, leading global and domestic suppliers, and top research and academic institutions, enabling them to collaborate in one location with a common goal of accelerating development of semiconductor equipment sub-systems and components.

"Applied is excited to build upon our 20 years of success in India by creating a facility where the country's top engineers, suppliers and researchers can work side-by-side to develop new innovations," said Prabu Raja, President of the Semiconductor Products Group at Applied Materials in a press release.

Training of semiconductor engineers in India by Lam Research

Under a strategic partnership between the United States and India governments, another Chip equipment manufacturer Lam Research, announced to train the next generation of semiconductor engineers in India using SEMulator3D®, its groundbreaking virtual fabrication platform as part of its Semiverse™ Solutions portfolio of products for a ten-year period, in support of India's semiconductor education and workforce development goals.

Joint manufacturing of engines by General Electric Co. and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.

The US-based General Electric Co. plans to jointly manufacture F414 engines with state-owned Indian firm Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. for the Tejas light-combat aircraft, as part of an effort to improve defence- and technology-sharing as China becomes more assertive in the Indo-Pacific.

Acquiring of predator drones

Its another biggest outcome of PM Modi's vist to US. The acquiring of 31 MQ9B Predator drones from the US based General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc., (GA-ASI) through government to government and Foreign Military Sales route at an estimated cost of approximate US$ 3 billion will further boost the ISR capabilities of India's armed forces.

Signing of Artemis Accords

In the space sector, India signed the Artemis Accords, a US-led alliance aimed at guiding the safe exploration of the Moon and, eventually, Mars. Since its inception in 2020, as many as 25 other countries are a part of this international collaboration. US' National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) have joined hands to develop a strategic framework for human spaceflight cooperation by the end of this year.

Also, ISRO astronauts will receive advanced training from NASA in order to kickstart a joint effort to the International Space Station in 2024.