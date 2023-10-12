How Startups are Latching on to the ICC World Cup Fever

From fan engagement to player performance analysis, and from ticketing solutions to merchandise, startups are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the ICC World Cup experience is more immersive, seamless, and unforgettable than ever before.

In a country where one lives and breathes cricket, the ongoing ICC World Cup is no less than a festive season for Indians. It's no stretch when one says Indians take leave from work to witness the magic made on the pitch by their favourite players, batsman or bowler.

Ten national teams touched down for the grand spectacle of the ICC World Cup 2023 scheduled between October 5 and November 19. Notably, this is the first time India has played the role of a solo host for this prestigious tournament. Over the course of 45 days, fans and spectators will witness Pakistan, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, England, Afghanistan, Netherlands, Bangladesh, and India lock horns for the top four positions to progress to the knockouts.

During this sporting event, companies and businesses are taking initiatives to keep the cricket fever high among their employees and customers.

In the backdrop of cricketing glory and the roar of passionate fans, Indian start-ups such as Godrej & Boyce, Physics Wallah, OKX, Urban Company, Park+, Shiprocket, The Sleep Company, Simpl, VideoVerse and TheMathCompany are stepping up their game with innovative solutions and initiatives for their employees and customers.

The Cricket World Cup is by far the biggest sporting bonanza for Indians and Amit Lakhotia, Founder & CEO, Park+ feels brands who wish to leave an ever-lasting imprint on their audience "need to align with CWC in any way possible."

And that's why the car super-app start-up got the idea to launch Park+ Petrol League for its customers. With a customer base of over one crore car owners, the start-up through this league offers its users an opportunity to win unlimited free petrol. Users on its app can make unlimited bids for every match by predicting which team will win. Winners on making the right prediction win free petrol.

"In today's dynamic car ownership experience, fuel cost plays a pivotal role in the final budgeting for car owners. Through the Park+ Petrol League we are giving car owners the opportunity to win unlimited free petrol," Lakhotia adds.

Physics Wallah reportedly is doing screening of matches for all its employees and are looking to arrange a few select passes for some matches.

OKX, a global cryptocurrency spot and derivatives exchange platform, is grabbing the opportunity to expand its user base in India by leveraging the cricket festival. "It's all about expanding into new growth markets. From a Web3 perspective, India is one of our biggest focal points, and the Cricket World Cup taking place in India is an opportunity we couldn't miss to engage with potential Web3 users in the country," shares Haider Rafique, Chief Marketing Officer, OKX.

The crypto platform is running a campaign called the Crypto Cricket Cup where users are being encouraged to learn about Web3 and to earn NFTs that commemorate real-life cricket teams. Depending on the teams' results in the tournament, users have the chance to win a share of prizes worth over 200,000 USD. Rafique feels that "from a Web3 perspective, India is one of our biggest focal points, and the Cricket World Cup taking place in India is an opportunity we couldn't miss to engage with potential Web3 users in the country."

VideoVerse, a visual AI start-up, in addition to gifting its employees India's jerseys, is hosting a "Fan of the Match" contest for its customers and social media users. The start-up creates 3D animated renders of critical match moments with some hidden elements, challenging viewers to identify the player, team, and more. "Our motivation to align with the World Cup and its associated themes and events stemmed from the very nature of our startup," shares Ritu Bain, Sr.VP- Growth and Customer Success, VideoVerse.

"The World Cup sees extraordinary focus from brands both in terms of monetary investment and advertising muscle. For any campaign to leave its mark, it needs to be creative/ out of the box and engaging for the end user. The biggest challenge is how can a brand "stand out," notes Lakhotia.