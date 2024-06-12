Get All Access for $5/mo

Huddle Ventures Fund II Oversubscribed at INR 100 Cr With an average USD 500k entry check and follow-on investments of up to USD 1 million per firm, the Gurugram-based firm hopes to make 20 investments from Fund II.

[L-R] Ishan Khosla & Sanil Sachar, General Partners at Huddle Ventures

Early-stage venture capital firm Huddle Ventures declared that it has received oversubscription for its second fund, valued at INR 100 crore. The final closing is anticipated to occur over the next four to six weeks.

"The oversubscription of Fund II is a significant achievement for us and a testament to the trust our LPs and founders have in our ability to identify and nurture the next generation of pioneering companies. We've successfully implemented our high-conviction, pre-seed investment strategy till date and aim to continue the same with Fund II," said Ishaan Khosla, General Partner at Huddle Ventures.

Fund II comprises family offices, successful founders, and HNIs. The fund focuses on early-stage investments in consumer brands, fintech, agri-tech, and healthcare, to mention a few specific industries. It is not sector-specific.

With an average USD 500k entry check and follow-on investments of up to USD 1 million per firm, Huddle Ventures hopes to make 20 investments from Fund II.

With Fund II, Huddle looks to lead the first institutional rounds for companies.

Founded in 2017 by Ishan Khosla and Sanil Sachar, the Gurugram-based fund focused on pre-seed and seed-stage investments in India.

Boasting a portfolio of 30 firms that span all sectors and include both B2C and B2B-focused enterprises, it has been a pioneer in supporting companies such as Bold Care, Perfora, Celcius Logistics, LiteStore, Grip Invest, Cureskin, and numerous others across various industries.

The firm claims to manage about USD 20 million in AUM between the two funds.

Sanil Sachar, General Partner at Huddle Ventures, said, "At Huddle Ventures, our goal is to institutionalise a methodology that consistently supports early-stage ventures, enabling them to grow into established organisations."

"Our goal is to leverage our ever-growing network for business development alongside an active and strong pool of LPs and advisors to support the success of early-stage startups," he added.
