HUL Leadership Changes: Focus on Beauty, Personal Care & Digital Transformation The Beauty and Personal Care division will transition into dedicated Beauty & Wellbeing (B&W) and Personal Care (PC) businesses. This change will be effective April 1, 2024

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) announced key changes and appointments to its Management Committee (MC), deepening the focus in the Beauty and Personal Care (BPC) division and reinforcing the digital agenda to make HUL even more future ready. The Beauty and Personal Care division will transition into dedicated Beauty & Wellbeing (B&W) and Personal Care (PC) businesses. This change will be effective April 1, 2024.

Madhusudhan Rao, Executive Director, B&W and PC has decided to retire from the Company. Harman Dhillon will join the HUL MC as Executive Director, Beauty & Wellbeing. Harman has built deep expertise in Beauty & Wellbeing. Between 2015-16, Harman led the TRESemmé business as Global Brand Director, based out of London. She launched two iconic hair care brands, Dove Hair and TRESemmé, in India. Her deep understanding of the consumer and beauty categories resulted in several path-breaking marketing campaigns such as the Dove 'Stop the Beauty Test' and Clinic Plus 'Meri Beti Strong'. In recent years, she led a transformation of the Skin Care business, with a comprehensive revamp of brands like Lakmé.

Kartik Chandrasekhar will join the MC as Executive Director, Personal Care. To unlock new growth opportunities by leveraging the digital ecosystem in India, Arun Neelakantan will join the HUL MC as Chief Digital Officer. Kartik is currently the Global Vice President and Head of Oral Care & Skin Cleansing for D&E markets. Kartik joined HUL as a Management trainee in 1998, and since then, he has worked across Unilever businesses in South Asia, Southeast Asia, Africa and the Middle East. In his career spanning more than 25 years, Kartik has worked extensively in Marketing across categories.

Arun, currently Vice President, Digital Transformation & Growth, joined HUL in 2006 and has a proven track record in various roles in Customer Development and Marketing. He has robust experience across General Trade, Modern Trade, Customer Marketing and Brand Building. In his previous role as Regional Manager, leading the company's largest branch in Chennai, Arun was able to deliver market-beating growth consistently. In his current role, Arun helped accelerate HUL's journey towards being an intelligent enterprise through cross-functional collaboration.
