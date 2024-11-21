Get All Access for $5/mo

Hyperlocal Air Quality Data by Google Maps to Aid Local Authorities Take Action The solution is powered by Google AI, modeling a wide range of data inputs. It will enable valuable air quality data for Government agencies responsible for air quality monitoring and urban planning. Google Maps users across India can also access the feature.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Google, the global technology company, recently announced Air View+, an ecosystem-based solution developed in collaboration with local tech firms to help government authorities and people access hyperlocal air quality information.

"Air pollution not only diminishes the livability of our cities but it massively contributes to an overloaded healthcare system. At the individual level, health challenges arising from air pollution not only impair individuals but an entire network of caregivers, leading to increased physical and financial stress in our communities. While this is widely understood and appreciated, thus far, our ability to take targeted action has been limited due to imperfect data around air quality, at the hyperlocal level," said Google in a blog post.

The solution is powered by Google AI, modeling a wide range of data inputs. It will enable valuable air quality data for Government agencies responsible for air quality monitoring and urban planning. Google Maps users across India can also access the feature.

According to Google, Air View+ features an ecosystem-based approach, that will bring local organizations together to gain real-time hyperlocal air quality information. Organizations like local sustainability startups, researchers/climate action groups, corporations, and city administrators, are said to be included in the program.

Google added that Climate tech firms, Aurassure and Respirer Living Sciences were involved in setting up air quality sensor networks in cities that previously did not possess any air quality monitoring infrastructure.

"Strategically deployed in static locations across more than 150 Indian cities, such as administrative establishments, commercial buildings, utility poles, etc. to maximize population coverage, these sensors continuously monitor air quality. With the support of local researchers from IIT Delhi, IIT Hyderabad, state pollution boards, and climate action groups like CSTEP, these sensors are rigorously validated and calibrated," said Google in the statement.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Marketing

4 Neuromarketing Hacks to Reach More People and Maximize Results

You don't need to be a neuroscientist or have a big budget to start upping your conversions immediately.

By Josh King Madrid (JetSet)
Starting a Business

He Started a Business That Surpassed $100 Million in Under 3 Years: 'Consistent Revenue Right Out of the Gate'

Ryan Close, founder and CEO of Bartesian, had run a few small businesses on the side — but none of them excited him as much as the idea for a home cocktail machine.

By Amanda Breen
News and Trends

Tech Burner's Anarc Smartwatch Achieves INR 3 Cr Sales with USD 1 Mn Investment

Anarc features a patented octagonal design by Thought Over Design and Seymourpowell, with a medical-grade stainless steel body. It includes advanced technology like a Hisilicon chipset, AMOLED display, and seven-day battery life.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Franchise

The Top 10 Coffee Franchises in 2024

From a classic cup of joe to a creamy latte, grab your favorite mug and get ready to brew up success with the best coffee franchises.

By Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

'Jaw-Dropping Performance in 2024,' Says a Senior Analyst as Nvidia Reports Earnings

Nvidia reported its highly-anticipated third-quarter earnings on Wednesday.

By Sherin Shibu