The solution is powered by Google AI, modeling a wide range of data inputs. It will enable valuable air quality data for Government agencies responsible for air quality monitoring and urban planning. Google Maps users across India can also access the feature.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Google, the global technology company, recently announced Air View+, an ecosystem-based solution developed in collaboration with local tech firms to help government authorities and people access hyperlocal air quality information.

"Air pollution not only diminishes the livability of our cities but it massively contributes to an overloaded healthcare system. At the individual level, health challenges arising from air pollution not only impair individuals but an entire network of caregivers, leading to increased physical and financial stress in our communities. While this is widely understood and appreciated, thus far, our ability to take targeted action has been limited due to imperfect data around air quality, at the hyperlocal level," said Google in a blog post.

According to Google, Air View+ features an ecosystem-based approach, that will bring local organizations together to gain real-time hyperlocal air quality information. Organizations like local sustainability startups, researchers/climate action groups, corporations, and city administrators, are said to be included in the program.

Google added that Climate tech firms, Aurassure and Respirer Living Sciences were involved in setting up air quality sensor networks in cities that previously did not possess any air quality monitoring infrastructure.

"Strategically deployed in static locations across more than 150 Indian cities, such as administrative establishments, commercial buildings, utility poles, etc. to maximize population coverage, these sensors continuously monitor air quality. With the support of local researchers from IIT Delhi, IIT Hyderabad, state pollution boards, and climate action groups like CSTEP, these sensors are rigorously validated and calibrated," said Google in the statement.