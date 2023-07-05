Hyperlocal Content Commerce Startup Knocksense Raises $1 Million In Pre-Series A Funding As per the company, the participation in the funding round from Lucky Ali will further empower Knocksense to expedite its expansion plans, reaching more cities and fostering connections with diverse communities across India

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Company handout

Knocksense, a hyperlocal content-driven commerce platform, has announced its recent investment from music veteran Lucky Ali. This partnership marks a significant milestone for Knocksense as it continues to revolutionize hyperlocal content, commerce, and live entertainment. Knocksense is actively raising $1 million in its pre-Series A round, with notable participation from investors such as Nitish Mittersain, Mohit Satyanand and others.

The celebrated musician Lucky Ali commented on this investment that, "I am truly impressed by their innovative business model that merges hyperlocal commerce with pop culture. Knocksense is fostering an authentic community that connects the youth in smaller cities with greater opportunities through engaging content and commerce."

As per the company, the participation in the funding round from Lucky Ali will further empower Knocksense to expedite its expansion plans, reaching more cities and fostering connections with diverse communities across India. Vibhore Mayank and Varul Mayank, the founders of Knocksense , added in a joint statement, "We are honoured to have Lucky Ali join us as an investor and partner in our journey. Lucky Ali's belief in our mission strengthens our resolve to empower young users and local brands in smaller cities through hyperlocal content, events, and commerce. We are excited to leverage his expertise and guidance as we continue to shape the future of Knocksense."

Founded by Varul Mayank and Vibhore Mayank, Knocksense a youth focussed hyperlocal content driven commerce platform which engages its community of tier II cities based users and brands by digital content and live entertainment.

Wavy Line
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Funding Ecommerce Startups News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

Leadership Qualities the Most Successful Small Business Owners Share

While every entrepreneur has a unique journey, there are certain qualities that the most successful small business owners have.

By Mark Kravietz
Growing a Business

Why Lifelong Learning Is the Key to Entrepreneurial Success — and How to Embrace the Lifelong Learner Within Yourself

Let's discuss the power of lifelong learning and a few habits you must cultivate to embrace the lifelong learner within yourself.

By Chris Kille
Innovation

How to Harness the Power of Acceptance for Business Growth

This value mindset will help you in good times and bad.

By Girish Mathrubootham
News and Trends

EV Startup Vegh Raises $5 Million in Pre-Series Funding

The funds will be primarily utilized to bolster the company's working capital needs, including the creation of a robust sales and distribution network

By Teena Jose
Social Media

LinkedIn Changed Its Algorithms — Here's How Your Posts Will Get More Attention Now

To maximize your reach, it's time to share "knowledge and advice."

By Jason Feifer
Marketing

Brand Loyalty Isn't Enough to Keep Customers — But Reviews and Rewards Are. Here's How.

Reviews and rewards are the biggest factors swaying consumers in the new digital landscape. Brands need to get with the program.

By Daniel Todd