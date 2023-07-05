As per the company, the participation in the funding round from Lucky Ali will further empower Knocksense to expedite its expansion plans, reaching more cities and fostering connections with diverse communities across India

Knocksense, a hyperlocal content-driven commerce platform, has announced its recent investment from music veteran Lucky Ali. This partnership marks a significant milestone for Knocksense as it continues to revolutionize hyperlocal content, commerce, and live entertainment. Knocksense is actively raising $1 million in its pre-Series A round, with notable participation from investors such as Nitish Mittersain, Mohit Satyanand and others.

The celebrated musician Lucky Ali commented on this investment that, "I am truly impressed by their innovative business model that merges hyperlocal commerce with pop culture. Knocksense is fostering an authentic community that connects the youth in smaller cities with greater opportunities through engaging content and commerce."

As per the company, the participation in the funding round from Lucky Ali will further empower Knocksense to expedite its expansion plans, reaching more cities and fostering connections with diverse communities across India. Vibhore Mayank and Varul Mayank, the founders of Knocksense , added in a joint statement, "We are honoured to have Lucky Ali join us as an investor and partner in our journey. Lucky Ali's belief in our mission strengthens our resolve to empower young users and local brands in smaller cities through hyperlocal content, events, and commerce. We are excited to leverage his expertise and guidance as we continue to shape the future of Knocksense."

Founded by Varul Mayank and Vibhore Mayank, Knocksense a youth focussed hyperlocal content driven commerce platform which engages its community of tier II cities based users and brands by digital content and live entertainment.