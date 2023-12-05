IAN Announces First Close of Alpha Fund at INR 355 Cr The IAN Alpa Fund will further support the IAN Group's mission of INR 5,000 crores in 500 startups to create 500,000 jobs

By Paromita Gupta

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Indian Angel Network (IAN), a seed and early-stage investment platform, announced its first close of INR 355 crore under its Alpha Fund with a corpus of INR 1,000 crore. The VC disburses funds between INR 50 lakhs and INR 50 crores to founders from quality investors who provide funds, mentoring and global market access.

"The Alpha Fund will be instrumental in achieving our vision of investing in over 500 startups and creating 5,000,000 jobs by 2030, nurturing a thriving ecosystem, and driving substantial economic growth while shaping a brighter future for the entrepreneurial landscape in India," shared Saurabh Srivastava, Co-Founder, Indian Angel Network.

Registered with SEBI under AIF Category II, the Alpha Fund aims to fund innovation in sectors such as deep tech, space tech, consumer, agri-tech, cybersecurity, clean tech, health tech/bio, and robotics.

The first close has raised funds from investors such as SIDBI (Small Industries Development Bank of India), SRI Fund, and several investors from IAN Fund I. "The first close is a significant milestone for the Alpha Fund and will empower us to embark on our mission of supporting early-stage startups with the potential to reshape industries and create enduring value," adds Raman Roy, Co-Founder, Indian Angel Network.

Padmaja Ruparel, IAN Co-founder and Senior Managing Partner, IAN Alpha Fund shares, "We intend to not only focus on India's metros to harness but also have a keen eye on tier 2 and 3 cities, where untapped potential and creativity abound and where we have already had some great successes. Female founders will also be an area of focus".

The IAN Alpa Fund will further support the IAN Group's mission of INR 5,000 crores in 500 startups to create 500,000 jobs. IAN Group has invested about INR 900 crore in 250+ startups which are collectively currently valued at INR 75,000 crore. The VC has to date invested in start-ups across 19 sectors in India and 7 other countries.
Paromita Gupta

Features Writer with Entrepreneur India

Covering news and trends in AI and Metaverse segments. An avid book reader running her personal blog on the side. You may reach me at paromita@entrepreneurindia.com. 

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

55 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2023

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2023.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.
Leadership

If You Want People to Follow You, Stop Being a Boss — 8 Steps to Truly Effective Leadership

Understand the key differences and embark on the journey from boss to leader with these eight vital steps. This article unveils how to inspire and lead teams with passion and purpose.

By Scott Deming
Business News

Photos Leak of McDonald's New Space Age Spinoff Restaurant 'CosMc's'

The mega fast food chain is experimenting with a galactic-themed restaurant, drawing inspiration from an alien character featured in its 1980s commercials.

By Jonathan Small
Technology

The Semiconductor 'FOMO'

The current push to develop India into a semiconductor manufacturing hub through PLI and DLI schemes under the umbrella of India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) is a step in the right direction

By Shrabona Ghosh
Culture

50 of the Best Work from Home Jobs That Pay Well in 2023

If you're tired of driving to an office and would love to work at home, there are plenty of high-quality full-time work-from-home jobs for you.

By John Rampton
Leadership

4 Out of 5 Entrepreneurs Step Down as CEO — Here Are 3 Things You Need to Do So You're Not One of Them.

Navigating the journey from entrepreneur to CEO is a profound transformation, one that often separates visionary founders from effective business leaders.

By Alexander Bachmann