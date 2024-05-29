SuperTeam will grow on the success of ICC Crictos, the official and exclusive digital collectibles range launched two years ago

The global governing body of cricket, the International Cricket Council, and gaming startup, FanCraze, announced it had entered into a multi-year partnership extension.

The strategic partnership will see the launch of new products during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

"We are delighted to unveil ICC Crictos SuperTeam and offer cricket fans around the world a new and innovative gameplay experience for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. We are excited to enter a new era of digital engagement, using innovative technology to deepen fan interaction and grow the sport on a global scale. Signing up will give fans the chance to be closer to the game than ever before and be a part of the biggest cricket carnival spectacle ever, from anywhere in the world," said Finn Bradshaw, Head of Digital, ICC.

The two also announced the launch of ICC Crictos SuperTeam, a Web3 fantasy game featuring officially licensed ICC digital video collectibles. According to the release, with SuperTeam, fans will be able to build fantasy teams using their ICC Crictos and compete in contests to win rewards on a daily basis.

"It's a major milestone for us as we pursue our goal to build a compelling global community for cricket fans, and we can't wait to see fans put together fantasy teams using their ICC Crictos during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. SuperTeam will revolutionize digital sports fandom and will build upon FanCraze's userbase across 100+ countries," said Anshum Bhambri, Co-Founder and CEO, FanCraze.