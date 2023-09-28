The partnership signed is up till 2025. By becoming ICC's official blockchain partner, NEAR Foundation The NEAR will work towards increasing fan engagement, acquiring new audience base and providing long-term value to fans.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, the International Cricket Council announced it had partnered with NEAR Foundation, a Switzerland-based Web3 nonprofit foundation, to strengthen its fan engagement across the world.

The partnership signed is up till 2025. By becoming ICC's official blockchain partner, NEAR Foundation will work towards increasing fan engagement, acquiring a new audience base and providing long-term value to fans.

"We are excited to embark on this partnership with NEAR Foundation and to use their technology and network of talent to create better and deeper fan engagement around the globe. We are looking forward to exploring ways in which we can use new technology to create lasting, valuable experiences for our fans," shares Finn Bradshaw, Head of Digital, ICC.

The two will be launching a pre-match strategy challenge prior to October 5. The game will be powered by NEAR's Blockchain Operating System (B.O.S.) and will be testing fans on their cricket knowledge. Users will be required to make strategic decisions on three key segments- batting, bowling and fielding. As the real match commences, the team's performances will directly impact the fans' scores. Weekly winners will be rewarded with match tickets, exclusive events, and Men's CWC merchandise to name a few.

"We are extremely excited to be working with the ICC in this multi-year deal. This is one of our biggest partnership announcements to date and solidifies our reputation as a go to blockchain technology provider in the sporting world. Given the immense size and popularity of cricket, the NEAR ecosystem will potentially be exposed to hundreds of millions of cricket fans who will have the opportunity to learn about NEAR Foundation's mission of increasing the adoption of an open web, and get the chance to interact with Web3 use cases built on the Blockchain Operating System. We look forward to opportunities that this mutually beneficial agreement will bring to cricket fans and to playing a key role in using Web3 to make the world of sport more inclusive and exciting for everyone," adds Chris Donovan, CEO, NEAR Foundation.