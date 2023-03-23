Income Tax Department Launches 'AIS For Taxpayer' App

The mobile app will facilitate taxpayers to view their information as available in the Annual Information Statement (AIS)/ Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS)

The income tax department on Wednesday announced the launch of the 'AIS for Taxpayer' mobile app which will give taxpayers a comprehensive view of their information related to TDS/TCS, interests, dividends and share transactions, and an option to provide feedback, according to a PTI report.

The mobile app will facilitate taxpayers to view their information as available in the Annual Information Statement (AIS)/ Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS). 'AIS for Taxpayer' is a mobile application provided free of cost by the Income Tax Department, and is available on Google Play and App Store, as per the report.

"The app is aimed to provide a comprehensive view of the AIS/TIS to the taxpayer that displays the information collected from various sources pertaining to the taxpayer," the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement.

To access this mobile app, the taxpayer needs to register on the app by providing PAN number, authenticate with the OTP sent on mobile number and e-mail registered on the e-filing portal. Subsequent to the authentication, the taxpayer can set a 4-digit PIN to access the mobile app.

According to the Income Tax department, this is another initiative of the Income Tax Department in the area of providing enhanced taxpayer services facilitating ease of compliance.