Income Tax Department Launches 'AIS For Taxpayer' App

The mobile app will facilitate taxpayers to view their information as available in the Annual Information Statement (AIS)/ Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS)

learn more about Teena Jose

By Teena Jose

Pexels

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The income tax department on Wednesday announced the launch of the 'AIS for Taxpayer' mobile app which will give taxpayers a comprehensive view of their information related to TDS/TCS, interests, dividends and share transactions, and an option to provide feedback, according to a PTI report.

The mobile app will facilitate taxpayers to view their information as available in the Annual Information Statement (AIS)/ Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS). 'AIS for Taxpayer' is a mobile application provided free of cost by the Income Tax Department, and is available on Google Play and App Store, as per the report.

"The app is aimed to provide a comprehensive view of the AIS/TIS to the taxpayer that displays the information collected from various sources pertaining to the taxpayer," the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement.

To access this mobile app, the taxpayer needs to register on the app by providing PAN number, authenticate with the OTP sent on mobile number and e-mail registered on the e-filing portal. Subsequent to the authentication, the taxpayer can set a 4-digit PIN to access the mobile app.

According to the Income Tax department, this is another initiative of the Income Tax Department in the area of providing enhanced taxpayer services facilitating ease of compliance.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Mobile Apps News and Trends Government income tax

Most Popular

See all

By Robin Madell

News and Trends

Bend It Like Bipin; the Co-Founder and CEO Of MobiKwik Knows That All Work and No Play Makes Jack a Dull Boy

The avid football player entered the sports fraternity as a child and has not looked back since then

By Paromita Gupta

Living

21 Productive Things to Do During Your Commute

How to use this frustrating "wasted time" to get smarter, more focused and re-energized.

By John Rampton

By Jacob Zinkula and Aaron Mok

Leadership

How to Detect a Liar in Seconds Using Nonverbal Communication

There are many ways to understand if someone is not honest with you. The following signs do not even require words and are all nonverbal queues.

By Don Weber

By Swadha Mishra