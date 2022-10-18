India Can Be Global Supplier Of Renewable Energy Equipment, Says Piyush Goyal

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Union minister of commerce and industry, consumer affairs, food and public distribution and Textiles, Piyush Goyal, has said that India has the potential to grow into a global supplier of renewable energy equipment. He was speaking at a session themed 'making India global manufacturing hub in renewable energy manufacturing' at the third edition of Confederation of Indian Industry's renewable energy conference.

"We have tremendous potential to make a big difference to India's and the world's future, both on sustainability and self-reliance on energy. It is a great opportunity to nurture the renewable energy industry and grow into becoming a world supplier," said Goyal.

The minister mentioned that India had been dependent on imports of machinery and equipment in both the renewable energy and conventional energy sectors and the imports of fuels like oil and coal, which continues to the day. He also added that the prices of these products were subject to geopolitical uncertainties.

Goyal said that India has the potential to grow into a global supplier of renewable energy equipment. He emphasized, "There is a need to maintain the entire renewable energy supply chain in India to the best of our ability, right from the equipment stage up to innovation and new technology, so that we can lead the world rather than being dependent on other countries."

The minister said that the energy security in small villages will be the next big thrust area for the centre and asked the cutting-edge technologies such as AI, IoT be used in a bigger way to empower MSMEs to become quality suppliers of material for our renewable energy sector.

Goyal advised that, "If we are successful in keeping sustainability at the core of our plans, we can modernize the recycling sector by bringing skills into our recycling processes and create a huge value especially in the conversion of waste to wealth."

He further added that, "There is a great potential for technology driven solutions in this sector."