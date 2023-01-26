India Celebrates 74th Republic Day

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

On the occasion of India's 74th Republic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on Thursday. Modi said the occasion is special because this is happening during the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence.

PIB PM arrives at the National War Memorial, on the occasion of 74th Republic Day 2023, in New Delhi on January 26, 2023

"Many wishes for Republic Day. This time this occasion is also special because we are celebrating it during the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence. We wish to move ahead unitedly to make the dreams of the great freedom fighters of our country come true," Modi tweeted.

The Republic Day parade in the national capital started from Vijay Chowk and moved to Red Fort. Kartavya Path witnessed the 21 gun salute given to President Droupadi Murmu during the parade with 105mm Indian field guns.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi joined a select group of world leaders to grace India's Republic Day celebrations. Sisi, as the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations, watched the colorful parade at the majestic Kartavya Path along with President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of other leaders.

This year's Republic Day celebration is themed around 'Jan-Bhagidari'. The Indian armed forces showcased its prowess through horse Show, various dance performances, motorcycle display, air warrior drill, navy band and martial arts. The first-ever women riders participated in the parade and as many as 503 dancers showcased the theme of 'Nari Shakti'.