AI is increasingly being utilized to simplify business processes and tackle today's pressing challenges, with sustainability being the most critical among them

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The year 2024 marked a significant focus on emerging technologies, with artificial intelligence (AI) dominating the market through thousands of new startups and innovative programs across the globe, particularly in India. The surge in seminars and national conferences exploring various facets of AI in India reflects the growing adoption and awareness of this technology in the Indian market. AI is increasingly being utilized to simplify business processes and tackle today's pressing challenges, with sustainability being the most critical among them.

India is emerging as a global leader in leveraging AI for sustainability, according to IBM's State of Sustainability Readiness Report 2024. This report highlights the pivotal role of technology in addressing pressing environmental challenges and underscores India's exceptional commitment to sustainable practices. An impressive 96 per cent of Indian business leaders recognize AI as a key enabler of their sustainability goals, compared to 90 per cent of executives in nine countries who view AI as a catalyst for sustainability.

Furthermore, 64 per cent of Indian companies are already actively deploying AI to enhance the impact of their sustainability initiatives.

"India stands out as a leader in AI-driven sustainability," said Sandip Patel, Managing Director, IBM India/South Asia. "Sustainability is now central to business strategies, and AI is helping organizations grow responsibly while meeting their long-term goals."

Investment Boom and Challenges

India's proactive approach is evident in its business strategies, with 98 per cent of Indian leaders planning to increase IT investments for sustainability in the coming year. These investments aim to deploy innovative solutions to address complex environmental challenges such as water management, carbon footprint reduction, and climate resilience.

AI is playing a transformative role by offering predictive analytics, actionable insights, and data-driven strategies to bolster sustainability efforts. Companies are using AI to monitor resource consumption, optimize supply chains, and develop eco-friendly products.

For Indian businesses, sustainability extends beyond environmental concerns—64 per cent of businesses view sustainability as a way to strengthen their brand image, while 61 per cent see it as critical for ensuring business resilience in an uncertain future.

Furthermore, 81 per cent of Indian companies are proactively addressing climate resilience, and 79 per cent have implemented advanced systems to track and measure their sustainability progress. This emphasis on transparency and accountability is setting a global benchmark for businesses.

Despite its leadership, India faces unique sustainability challenges, particularly in managing critical resources like water. However, the report highlights that companies are tackling these issues head-on, with 54 per cent of leaders investing in initiatives that directly drive sustainability outcomes.

The report also recommends that enterprise leaders invest in advanced AI tools to significantly reduce carbon emissions and promote sustainable practices through informed decision-making. Further, it suggests adopting data-driven strategies to ensure alignment across teams, identify blind spots, and effectively track progress.