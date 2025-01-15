India has the Potential to Host over 620 New Large GCCs by 2030: ANSR

The BFSI sector dominates GCCs in India, followed by Manufacturing and Retail/CPG. There is also a strong focus on digital technologies, with 85 per cent of GCCs engaged in digital commerce initiatives.

India has the potential to become a premier global capability center (GCC) hub, potentially accommodating over 32 per cent of Forbes 2000 enterprises. By 2030, India could host over 620 Forbes 2000 enterprises, according to the latest ANSR Q3 GCC Report.

The report stated that India has firmly established itself as a global hub for GCCs, with over 450 Forbes Global 2000 companies operating over 825 centers employing 1.3 million professionals. ANSR highlights that this vibrant ecosystem includes not just large corporations but also mid-market players and smaller enterprises, creating a dynamic and diverse landscape.

ANSR's report underscores the critical role of India's robust service provider network, innovative startups, highly skilled workforce, and supportive government policies in accelerating GCC growth.

45 per cent of Forbes Global 2000 GCCs have expanded their presence across multiple cities with multi-center operations. Over the last five years, more than 110 additional companies have joined this trend, marking a 32 per cent growth since 2019.

Bengaluru emerges as the dominant GCC hub, hosting over 285 Forbes Global 2000 companies and employing more than 560,000 professionals. Hyderabad follows closely, with over 110 Forbes Global 2000 companies that employs more than 190,000 professionals, emerging as a key location due to its rich talent pool, state of-the-art infrastructure, and business-friendly government policies. Non-metro cities like Ahmedabad, Vizag, Trivandrum, Kolkata, Bhubaneshwar, and Coimbatore find their name in the list of emerging cities, preferred for GCCs.



As of 2024, about 256 GCCs in India– that account for about 60 per cent of the total captive share in the country are of North American origin headquartered in the US. Additionally, 125 GCCs are from Europe, further solidifying India's role as a global hub for international enterprises.



The BFSI sector dominates GCCs in India, followed by Manufacturing and Retail/CPG. There is also a strong focus on digital technologies, with 85 per cent of GCCs engaged in digital commerce initiatives. Newly set up GCCs are prioritizing advanced digital capabilities, with 90 per cent focusing on AI/ML and data analytics, indicating a strong shift toward innovation-driven operations.

Traditionally introduced in later stages, non-tech functions like Finance & Accounting (25 per cent) and Human Resource Management (25 per cent) are now being incorporated from the start, reflecting an evolved approach to GCC setup highlighted the ANSR report. Cybersecurity (40 per cent) and cloud capabilities (50 per cent) are increasingly emphasized, supported by India's skilled talent pool and service providers like Infosys, TCS, and Wipro, strengthening India's position as a global GCC hub.

According to the ANSR Q3 GCC Report, with Bengaluru leasing 62 per cent of the total space captured by GCCs in India, emerged as the most preferred location due to its infrastructure and talent pool. Hyderabad followed as the second choice with 15 per cent share. Over 8.2 million sq. ft. of space was leased by GCCs in Q3 2024, representing 44 per cent of the overall office leasing in India, highlighting the rapid expansion of GCCs across the country.

Companies like Walmart, Sanofi, NatWest Group, Flutter Entertainment, and Delta were key players in leasing activity, reflecting their strategic focus on leveraging India's talent and infrastructure for growth.

India is becoming a strategic hub for GCCs, not only for operational support but also for leadership. GCCs are enabling global leadership roles and accountability for business outcomes, positioning themselves as integral parts of global decision-making.



"GCCs are playing a pivotal role in India's growth story as they are leading the tech revolution across sectors through cutting-edge innovation," said Vikram Ahuja, Co-founder ANSR, and CEO Talent500. "India's skilled workforce and expertise in emerging technologies like AI, data analytics, and cybersecurity make it a preferred destination for GCCs. Combined with government incentives and policies promoting GCC-focused infrastructure, India is set to accommodate over 620 new GCCs by Forbes 2000 companies by 2030 that would be employing over 1.9 million professionals."

On Wednesday, biopharmaceutical company Takeda announced the official opening of its global innovation capability center in Bengaluru with an aim to fill upwards of 750 roles in India. This according to Takeda is a center where digital solutions will be built as part of Takeda's global digital transformation, which includes insourcing capabilities.

"The launch of our Bengaluru innovation capability center is a pivotal moment for Takeda's digital transformation journey," said Gabriele Ricci, Chief Data and Technology Officer at Takeda. "Tapping into local talent is vital in our quest to create better health for people and a brighter future for the communities we serve. Investing in India's remarkable talent and technological expertise underscores Takeda's commitment leveraging local expertise to deliver innovative, data-driven solutions and sustainable growth."