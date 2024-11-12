The raised funds will support the platform's expansion across North India, aiming to bridge critical gaps in fertility care access

Tech-enabled fertility platform, India IVF, has raised USD 1.25 million in pre-Series A funding from Tomorrow Capital. This is India IVF's first external funding since its inception in 2014, following a decade of profitable operations across its five North Indian centers, including Delhi NCR and Srinagar.

According to co-founders Dr. Richika Sahay and Dr. Somendra Shukla, the raised funds will support the platform's expansion across North India, aiming to bridge critical gaps in fertility care access and make advanced fertility solutions accessible to underserved communities. Leveraging advanced technology, India IVF provides 360-degree fertility care with a dedicated team of experts.

"India IVF has shown remarkable growth and a deep understanding of the unique fertility challenges faced by many Indian couples. With a tech-enabled, patient-focused approach, they deliver high-quality personalized care, addressing the often-emotional and stigma-attached journey of fertility treatment," said Rahul Saha, Senior Principal at Tomorrow Capital. "Tomorrow Capital backs ventures that drive meaningful impact, and with India IVF, we're proud to enable access to essential fertility care across underserved regions in India. We believe their innovative approach will set new standards in India's fertility sector, and we are excited to support their mission to make fertility care more accessible across the country."

India IVF also provides emotional, social, financial, and psychological support through a team of psychologists, counselors, dietitians, yoga and meditation trainers, and partnerships with financial institutions, in addition to its clinical care.

"This partnership will empower us to expand our network and bring advanced fertility solutions to more communities. We look forward to making a positive impact on more families and growing India IVF into a trusted national brand," said Dr. Somendra Shukla, Co-Founder and CEO of India IVF.

"Approximately 30 million couples in India suffer from infertility, yet only 10% receive proper treatment due to limited access to fertility care. Our mission is to leverage technology and innovation to deliver quality, affordable, and empathetic fertility care to everyone. With Tomorrow Capital's support, we are well-positioned to expand access to fertility care across North India," added Dr. Richika Sahay, Co-Founder and Medical Director.