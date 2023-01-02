India May Start Manufacturing MacBooks Soon: Report

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

After the success of iPhone manufacturing in India, the government plans to make a deal to kick-start the manufacturing of MacBooks and iPads in the country. It aims to increase the scope of the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for IT hardware to nearly INR 20,000 crore against the existing outlay of INR 7380 crore, according to a TOI report.

"We have tasted success with the iPhone production as Apple's all the top manufacturers, Foxconn, Wistron and Pegatron, are now making smartphones worth billions of dollars in the country. The next step for us is to get the production of MacBook and other products such as iPad in India," said TOI, citing a source in the IT ministry.

The report also added that the government wants to grow Apple's manufacturing ecosystem in India, given the tech giant's China-plus-one strategy'. The IT ministry has sent a proposal for enhancement of the scheme, as of now the proposal is now in the hands of finance and some other related ministries according to the report.

As per earlier reports, in December 2020, the government had approved INR 357.17 crore for Apple's vendor Foxconn India and INR 58.29 crore for Dixon Technologies subsidiary Padget Electronics under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for mobile phones. As per reports, it is said to be the first time the government had cleared an incentive of a global company engaged in electronics manufacturing in the country.

"We feel the earlier scheme was not sufficient to meet the disability that companies would have if they manufactured in India, Thus, with an enhanced incentive plan and a larger fund outlay, the new scheme will surely prompt companies to invest and also make in India," ToI reported citing a source.

Tech companies have continually pushed the government to ease checks for allowing China's investments in India. However, the Centre is taking its time in order to not hand over control to Chinese entities, the ToI reported.