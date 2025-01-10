India Shines Amid Global Slowdown with 6.6% GDP Growth Forecast for 2025, Outpaces China The Indian public sector continues to play a pivotal role in funding large-scale infrastructure projects, physical and digital connectivity, and social infrastructure

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

India continues to be a standout performer in a globally subdued economic environment. Its strong private consumption, sustained investment, and diversified exports are driving growth. As per the World Economic Situation and Prospects 2025, Indian GDP is forecasted to grow at an 6.6 per cent in 2025. On the other hand, China's economy is projected to grow at 4.8 per cent in 2025, a slight decline from 4.9 per cent in 2024.

Consumer, Inflation and employment: mixed signals

Private consumption in India remains a key driver of growth, supported by improving labour market conditions and near-record labour force participation.

India's consumer price inflation is expected to decrease to 4.3 per cent in 2025, staying within the Reserve Bank of India's target range of 2-6 per cent. However, weather-related disruptions in 2024 have kept prices of staples like vegetables and cereals elevated.

On the employment front, India showcases resilience with urban unemployment at a stable 6.6 per cent and improved labour force participation. Yet, gender gaps in the workforce and high youth unemployment across regions like South Asia and Latin America underscore ongoing challenges.

"In India, labour market indicators remained robust during the second quarter of 2024, with labour force participation at near-record levels (Reserve Bank of India, 2024); urban unemployment stood at 6.6 per cent during this period—virtually unchanged from the rate of 6.7 per cent recorded in 2023," the report noted.

Investment boom

As per the report, the investment growth has remained strong in South Asia particularly in India.

The Indian public sector continues to play a pivotal role in funding large-scale infrastructure projects, physical and digital connectivity, and social infrastructure. Strong investment growth is expected to continue through 2025.

At the same time, it is exporting more products like medicines, electronics, and services. This growth in exports is boosting the manufacturing and service industries, making the economy stronger.

While the global investment sees modest improvement, yet challenges remain after a two-year slump, investment has grown by an estimated 3.4 per cent globally in 2024, though with significant regional variations. Among developed economies, investment activity (in particular residential investment) weakened in Europe and Japan during the first half of 2024, while the United States maintained strong investment growth in all sectors, including residential and non-residential structures, equipment, and intellectual property.

"Several developing economies, including India, China, and Mexico, have maintained robust investment growth, while African nations have faced limited public investment due to high debt servicing burdens, and Western Asia has experienced low investment growth amid subdued oil revenues," said the report.

Public debt in major economies, including India, China, and the United States, has reached concerning levels, averaging over 80 per cent of GDP.

Additionally, South Asia faced severe climate challenges in 2024, with countries like Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka enduring heatwaves, droughts, and erratic rainfall during the first half of the year. These events significantly impacted agriculture, resulting in lower crop production and higher food prices. Nevertheless, India reports strong investment and economic activity for 2025.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Government to Launch INR 100 Cr Credit Guarantee Scheme for MSMEs

Borrowers will need to pay an upfront guarantee fee and an annual fee based on the reducing loan balance.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

What's Driving Growth For TCS?

Innovations in the auto, aerospace sectors and medtech industry has helped TCS secure a good number of large deals in the third quarter of FY25 and demands continue to grow in these areas

By Shrabona Ghosh
News and Trends

Tata Capital Healthcare Fund Invests USD 20 Mn in Harsoria Healthcare

The Gurugram-based medical devices manufacturer aims to deploy the fresh funds to enhance manufacturing capabilities, bolster research and development (R&D), and accelerate business development initiatives.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Side Hustle

This Juilliard Grad Musician Started a 6-Figure Side Hustle That Has Nothing to Do With Music — and Sold Out With Word of Mouth: 'Couldn't Ask for More'

Damian Primis, 45, needed to find another source of income when the pandemic halted live performances.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

AI Could Replace 200,000 Jobs on Wall Street, According to a New Report. These Are the Jobs Most at Risk.

A new report shows that company executives plan to cut 3% of their workforce in the next three to five years because of AI.

By Sherin Shibu