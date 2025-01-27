India's Exports to U.S. Hit $60 Billion in 9 Months The bilateral trade volume for April-December 2024-25 reached $93.4 billion, marginally trailing the $94.6 billion recorded between India and China, showcasing the U.S.'s importance as India's primary trading partner since 2021-22.

India's exports witnessed a robust growth of 5.57 per cent in the first nine months of the 2024-25 fiscal year, reaching $59.93 billion, according to government data. In December alone, exports surged by 8.49 per cent to $7 billion, signaling continued momentum in bilateral trade. This increase is attributed to strong demand for Indian goods in the American market.

Imports from the U.S. also grew, rising by 1.91 per cent to $33.4 billion between April and December, with December alone accounting for a 9.88 per cent increase to $3.77 billion; highlighting the growing economic interdependence between the two nations.

Experts are optimistic about the future trajectory of India-U.S. trade, projecting steady growth in the coming months. The bilateral trade volume for April-December 2024-25 reached $93.4 billion, marginally trailing the $94.6 billion recorded between India and China, showcasing the U.S.'s importance as India's primary trading partner since 2021-22.

The U.S. currently accounts for 18 per cent of India's total goods exports, over 6 per cent of imports, and around 11 per cent of India's overall bilateral trade. Analysts predict this share could rise further, especially as ongoing trade tensions between the U.S. and China present new opportunities for Indian exporters to expand their market presence.

However, concerns persist about potential disruptions to trade. U.S. President Donald Trump has previously criticized India's tariff policies, threatening to impose reciprocal duties on certain Indian goods. In December last year, Trump reiterated his stance, labeling Indian tariffs as excessive.

While such tensions pose challenges, they also underscore the importance of fostering a balanced and mutually beneficial trade relationship. With India's export sector demonstrating resilience and adaptability, policymakers and businesses alike remain hopeful about capitalizing on emerging opportunities in the U.S. market.
