India's Focus Would Be On Climate Crisis, Food, Energy And SDG: Amitabh Kant

G20 Sherpa of India Amitabh Kant, in an interview with FE said that, "India's focus would be on addressing the climate crisis, slow sustainable development goals (SDG) progress, Covid global debt, geopolitical tensions and the ensuing food and energy crisis."

Mentioning India's G20 leadership amid multiple world crises, Kant added that, "With the hosting of more than 200 meetings across 55 locations in India, it is also a unique opportunity to transform city infrastructure and tourism in the country."

"India's priorities reflect the aspirations of not just G20 countries, but also of the global south. Accelerating progress on SDGs will be a core priority during our presidency. A renewed push for green development and climate finance will be another, with the concept of Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) woven in. Food security, the availability of fertilisers and energy security are also key issues India will aim to address during the year," Amitabh Kant told FE.

While addressing a session on the second day of Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas, Kant reportedly asked the Indian diaspora to be the brand ambassadors for G-20 summit and promote India's financial inclusion and technological transformation models.

"Diaspora has a huge role to play in the G-20 summit. Diaspora can spread awareness about India's financial transformation, UPI, Swachh Bharat and culture in the world. The G-20 summit in India will see participation of 43 leaders from 29 countries and 14 international organizations," said Kant in a statement.

Being asked on India's global growth strategy in G20, Kant told FE that, "Accelerating global growth will be high on the agenda. It is also important to recognise that any growth strategy must keep inclusivity at its core. This is why accelerating progress on SDGs is high on the agenda this year. With the world amidst a climate crisis, accelerating decarbonization and green energy will be crucial to making growth sustainable. Green development will be the key. At the same time, it is important to recognise the need for a just-green transition. India will seek to balance these various priorities and ensure that the benefits of global growth reach those who need it the most."

He further asserted that, "We are just in the initial phase of our presidency. As the year progresses, we will firm up the proposed deliverables and build consensus on key issues in time for the leaders' summit in September."