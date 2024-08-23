India accounted for 7 per cent of the total Green House Gas emissions in CY22, clocking 3.5 billion metric tons of CO_emissions.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Global warming has significantly impacted Earth's ecosystem and society, leaving a lasting impact that poses greater challenges for future generations. According to the report by Praxis Global Alliance, India is experiencing an upward trajectory in annual Green House Gas (GHG) emissions, with a projected CAGR of 3.6 per cent for the period of Calendar Year (CY)20-30.

In CY22, the transport sector emitted 340M metric tons of GHG emissions, with road transport constituting 80 per cent of this total. The transport sector is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR for GHG emissions, projected to grow at a rate of 5.1 per cent for the same period, reaching 510M metric tons by CY30.

There are several factors that make the transition to clean EVs in India crucial, including increased global temperature that has risen by 1.5 degree Celsius, India being the third largest GHG emitter in the world after China and the USA and many other.

According to the report, India accounted for 7 per cent of the total GHG emissions in CY22, clocking 3.5 billion metric tons of CO_emissions.

While claiming that EVs are truly driving GHG emissions reduction, it is important to look at the facts at the first principles. One must look at the entire carbon footprint of internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles vs EV across the lifecycle, from production, usage (of both, the vehicle, and the fuel) as well as recycling.

The adoption of EVs can play a pivotal role in achieving the above goals, as EVs emit 25-50 per cent fewer GHGs compared to ICE vehicles across all segments on a lifecycle basis. Even if a nation drives electricity production through fossil fuels, independent power producers (IPPs) and large-scale energy generation units are much more efficient than smaller engines at a vehicle level.

With lower emissions during production and zero direct combustion release during usage, EVs are crucial for mitigating the environmental damage already done.

Amidst the global push for cleaner energy and sustainability, several nations globally have committed to clean targets. India aims to reach net-zero emissions by 2070, while nations like Australia, the USA, and the Netherlands are pledging to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Dinesh Arjun, Co founder and CEO, Raptee had earlier said that EVs significantly reduce GHG compared to conventional vehicles, directly addressing climate change.

"India's long-term low-carbon development strategy underscores the need for an integrated, efficient, and inclusive transport system to achieve net zero by 2070. Given that transportation is the fastest-growing major contributor to global climate change, accounting for 23 per cent of energy-related carbon dioxide emissions," he added.

As one of the leading global contributors to GHG emissions, there is an urgent need for action to curb environmental impact and confront the escalating climate crisis. The transport sector, which accounts for a substantial portion of these emissions, underscores the pivotal necessity of transitioning to cleaner modes of transportation, the report said.