India's Online Retail Market Size Likely To Reach $325 Billion By 2030: Report The report suggests that online retail penetration is projected to grow at an extraordinary rate, and it would outpace offline retail by 2.5 times in the next decade

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

The Deloitte Report released on Tuesday revealed that the country's online retail market size may touch $325 billion by 2030 against $70 billion in 2022, mainly due to rapid growth of e-commerce in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, reported by PTI.

The report attributes these projections to the rapid growth of e-commerce in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, which have surpassed tier-1 markets in terms of total orders

As India ascends to become the world's third-largest consumer market, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP's (Deloitte India's) 'Future of Retail' report "foresees the online retail sector, which stood at $70 billion in 2022, to surge to $325 billion by 2030."

.Additionally, in 2022, these cities accounted for over 60% of all orders, with tier-3 cities experiencing a remarkable 65% growth in order volume and tier-2 cities witnessing a substantial 50% growth.

"The surge in online retail can be attributed to various factors. The convenience of ordering and returns, bolstered by a robust logistics infrastructure spanning over 19,000 pin codes, has played a pivotal role. Moreover, India boasts a digitally savvy consumer base of 220 million online shoppers, further driving the growth of e-commerce," the report stated.

"By harnessing the power of technology, sustainability and forward-thinking strategies, retailers can create an ecosystem that not only meets evolving consumer demands but also sets new benchmarks for value, engagement and unforgettable shopping experiences," said Anand Ramanathan, partner and consumer industry leader - Consulting, Deloitte India.

Wavy Line
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Ecommerce News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Social Media

LinkedIn Changed Its Algorithms — Here's How Your Posts Will Get More Attention Now

To maximize your reach, it's time to share "knowledge and advice."

By Jason Feifer
News and Trends

'Shark Tank Deal Completion Can Take 3-9 Months': Anupam Mittal Responds to Allegations of Delayed, Abandoned Funding

According to reports, winning Shark Tank India contestants have not yet received their funds while the show prepares for a third season. In a LinkedIn post, Shark Anupam Mittal defended the show's integrity.

By Sujata Sangwan
Business News

'Pre-Boarding Scam': Customers Furious at Southwest Airlines After 20 Passengers Ask For Wheelchair Assistance to Board

A viral tweet is slamming the airline's wheelchair policy for boarding and disembarking.

By Emily Rella
Growing a Business

We're Now Finding Out The Damaging Results of The Mandated Return to Office — And It's Worse Than We Thought.

Companies knew the mandated return to the office would cause some attrition, however, they were not prepared for the serious problems that would present.

By Gleb Tsipursky
Innovation

How to Harness the Power of Acceptance for Business Growth

This value mindset will help you in good times and bad.

By Girish Mathrubootham
News and Trends

Sukham Raises $275,000 In Pre-Seed Funding Led By 100X.VC

The company intends to utilize the capital for new product launches and treatment plans based on Ayurveda

By Teena Jose