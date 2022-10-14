Infosys Is Not In Favour Of Moonlighting, Says Salil Parekh

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

India's second largest IT company Infosys CEO Salil Parekh, on Thursday, said that the company did not support moonlighting and added that it has fired employees who were into dual employment over the last 12 months.

"We don't support dual employment. If we found, in the past, employee doing blatant work in two specific companies where there is a confidentiality issue, we have let go of them in the last 12 months," said Parekh during the Q2 earnings' briefing.

Last month, Wipro chairman Rishad Premji, revealed that around 300 employees was fired as the IT service company had no place for any employee who chose dual employment. Infosys, however, did not revealed the exact number of people who were let go on account of moonlighting.

The CEO said that the company already had a platform which allowed employees to do internal gig work on internal projects. In his words, "We have set up over the last several years, not now not last week, over the last several years, a platform which we call Accelerate to which employees can look at what we call internally gig work different projects outside of the main work."

"We support the aspirations of our employees to learn beyond their work. We will support them to work on certain big projects after the prior approval of the managers. The company was developing more comprehensive policies for that, while ensuring that contractual and confidentiality commitments were fully respected," added Parekh.

The issue of moonlighting emerged as a matter of discussion after Rishad Premji flagged the same. Later on, most IT service companies have taken a rough stance on the practice of employees moonlighting.