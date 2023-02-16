Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Architecture and interior design software company, Infurnia Technologies, has raised $1 million from a group of angel investors led by Yogesh Chaudhary (owner of Jaipur Rugs) and Bhupinder Singh (ex-CPO of Bentley Systems - the world's leading infrastructure design software company). The round also saw participation from many of the existing angel investors and new business owners. Singer Jasleen Royal and celebrity management firm Cornerstone, founded by Bunty Sajdeh, also participated in the funding round. This fresh round of funding takes the total angel investment raised by the company to $2.5 million. Earlier last year, the brand raised a total of $800,000 in investments, according to an official statement by the company.

"This funding will enable continued technology development to dominate the cloud-native architecture and interior design software market and make inroads in the global market whilst strengthening our presence in the local market. With this fresh round of funding, we also look at gaining insights and business perspectives from industry veterans such as Yogesh Chaudhary and Bhupinder Singh," said Nikhil Kumar, CEO of Infurnia.

"One of the main reasons to back Infurnia was their strong technology. Their offering has the potential to scale across geographies, and bring a large change to the tech ecosystem of the AEC industry. I look forward to working with Infurnia closely to reach new markets and increase the business figures in the coming few quarters," said Bhupinder Singh.

Founded in 2014 by Nikhil Kumar and Lovepreet Mann, Infurnia is a cloud-based platform that allows architects and interior designers to design buildings, interiors, and modular kitchens.