Infurnia Technologies Raises $1 Million

This fresh round of funding takes the total angel investment raised by the company to $2.5 million

learn more about Teena Jose

By Teena Jose

Pexels

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Architecture and interior design software company, Infurnia Technologies, has raised $1 million from a group of angel investors led by Yogesh Chaudhary (owner of Jaipur Rugs) and Bhupinder Singh (ex-CPO of Bentley Systems - the world's leading infrastructure design software company). The round also saw participation from many of the existing angel investors and new business owners. Singer Jasleen Royal and celebrity management firm Cornerstone, founded by Bunty Sajdeh, also participated in the funding round. This fresh round of funding takes the total angel investment raised by the company to $2.5 million. Earlier last year, the brand raised a total of $800,000 in investments, according to an official statement by the company.

"This funding will enable continued technology development to dominate the cloud-native architecture and interior design software market and make inroads in the global market whilst strengthening our presence in the local market. With this fresh round of funding, we also look at gaining insights and business perspectives from industry veterans such as Yogesh Chaudhary and Bhupinder Singh," said Nikhil Kumar, CEO of Infurnia.

"One of the main reasons to back Infurnia was their strong technology. Their offering has the potential to scale across geographies, and bring a large change to the tech ecosystem of the AEC industry. I look forward to working with Infurnia closely to reach new markets and increase the business figures in the coming few quarters," said Bhupinder Singh.

Founded in 2014 by Nikhil Kumar and Lovepreet Mann, Infurnia is a cloud-based platform that allows architects and interior designers to design buildings, interiors, and modular kitchens.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Funding Technology News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Computer Architecture Prodigy: Young Computer Scientist Awarded Esteemed Engineering Honor

Dr. Akash Sridhar has been awarded the title of "Fellow" by the prestigious Institution of Engineering and Technology

By Deep Baliyan

Starting a Business

6 Inspirational Movies to Get your Entrepreneurial Juices Flowing

Ignite an entrepreneurial fire inside you, especially if you are getting started in your business venture, by watching the movies mentioned in this article.

By Steve Taplin

News and Trends

Telcos Say OTT Platforms Are Threat To National Security: Report

As per the report, the companies sought a regulatory and a licensing regime for internet-based communications companies to ensure that they adhere to rules and guidelines of the country

By Teena Jose

Science & Technology

How Can Marketers Use ChatGPT? Here Are the Top 11 Uses.

With the recent developments in AI and the popularity of ChatGPT, you may want to integrate AI into your marketing practices. Find out how.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Business News

7 Ways to Use ChatGPT at Work to Boost Your Productivity, Make Your Job Easier, and Save a Ton of Time

OpenAI's ChatGPT and similar AI tools may not replace jobs anytime soon. But they can help workers across many industries – from tech to media – do their jobs better and more quickly.

By Jacob Zinkula and Aaron Mok

Business News

Amazon Takes 50% Cut From Each Seller Sale On Average, New Study Says

As demand has slowed in the e-commerce marketplace, sellers are getting squeezed.

By Gabrielle Bienasz