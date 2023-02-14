InsuranceDekho Raises $150 Million In Series A Funding

The fund raised will be used to scale up InsuranceDekho's product and technology functions, expand to new markets, launch new innovative products in the health and life categories, grow the company's MSME insurance business, strengthen its leadership team and pursue inorganic growth opportunities

learn more about Teena Jose

By Teena Jose

Company handout

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

InsuranceDekho, an insurtech player, has raised $150 million in Series A funding consisting of a mix of equity and debt, that is claimed to be the largest ever series A round by an Indian insurtech company. The equity round was led by Goldman Sachs Asset Management and TVS Capital Funds with participation from Investcorp, Avataar Ventures and LeapFrog Investments. The fund raised will be used to scale up InsuranceDekho's product and technology functions, expand to new markets, launch new innovative products in the health and life categories, grow the company's micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) insurance business, strengthen its leadership team and pursue inorganic growth opportunities.

"To realize our goal of democratizing insurance for the general public, we are expanding our reach and will continue to build on our tech-based solutions and empowered advisors so that they can serve every village and region of India by the end of the year. India is on the verge of a revolution in insurance, and InsuranceDekho is well positioned to meet the insurance needs of every Indian," said Ankit Agrawal, CEO and co-founder, InsuranceDekho.

As part of its mission to provide access to insurance throughout the country, InsuranceDekho gets 82% of its premium from tier 2 and beyond regions. It is present in more than 1,300 towns covering 98% of pin codes in India and is working towards establishing 100% penetration in the country. By the end of this calendar year, InsuranceDekho aims to have more than 200,000 insurance advisors active on its platform, claimed by the company in a statement.

"InsuranceDekho has demonstrated a proven ability to bring new-to-insurance channel partners to their platform, while empowering them through technology-based solutions and working closely with insurers. We look forward to leveraging our global domain expertise and supporting the management team in its expansion to provide broader coverage and more solutions nationwide," said Rajat Sood, a managing director at Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

Founded by Ankit Agrawal and Ish Babbar in 2016, InsuranceDekho enables its consumers to compare different insurance policies based on their requirements and helps them purchase the most suitable plan.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Funding Technology News and Trends MSMEs

Most Popular

See all
Science & Technology

Chat GPT Urgent Warning: Is Your Information, Job or Business Safe?

Amazon raised the alarm when a response from the AI closely reflected confidential company information.

By Ben Angel

Business News

7 Ways to Use ChatGPT at Work to Boost Your Productivity, Make Your Job Easier, and Save a Ton of Time

OpenAI's ChatGPT and similar AI tools may not replace jobs anytime soon. But they can help workers across many industries – from tech to media – do their jobs better and more quickly.

By Jacob Zinkula and Aaron Mok

By Mark Banfield

News and Trends

Computer Architecture Prodigy: Young Computer Scientist Awarded Esteemed Engineering Honor

Dr. Akash Sridhar has been awarded the title of "Fellow" by the prestigious Institution of Engineering and Technology

By Deep Baliyan

Productivity

How to Make Small Life Changes That Develop Into Atomic Habits

Unlock the power of micro-adjustments to reap the benefits of lasting transformation.

By Brad Klune

News and Trends

Diabetes Reversal: Myth or Fact? This Startup Offers Answers

Breathe Well-being claims to help users prevent, manage and reverse Type 2 Diabetes through its "clinically-proven" DigitalTherapeutics program that offers personalised lifestyle changes across diet, fitness, and mental wellness

By Soumya Duggal