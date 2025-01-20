According to Intel, the separate status will aim to create a more robust and geographically diverse ecosystem of resources, expertise, and market access to accelerate its portfolio's growth.

Intel has recently announced that it will separate its investment arm, Intel Capital into a separate entity, to gain autonomy and flexibility to raise external capital, expanding its existing group of investors and partners

"While we have enjoyed tremendous success under our existing model, this change brings our corporate structure in line with other leading venture firms and presents exciting opportunities for our future," said Anthony Lin, Corporate Vice President and Head of Intel Capital in a statement.

The company also mentioned in the release that its core company, Intel will remain an anchor investor in the new firm, and will continue to benefit from the long-term strategic partnership with the investment arm. It also said that Intel Capital will operate under a new name following the separation with its standalone operations expected to begin in the second half of 2025.

Established in 1991, Intel Capital is one of the world's leading corporate venture (CV) investment firms with over USD 5 billion in assets under management (AUM). The firm has invested in over 1,800 companies, deploying more than USD 20 billion in capital, creating over USD 170 billion in market value.

Intel Capital's key investments include early-stage stage startups across future-critical sectors such as silicon, frontier, devices, and cloud.

"The separation of Intel Capital is a win-win scenario as it provides the fund with access to new sources of capital to expand its franchise while allowing both companies to continue benefiting from a productive long-term strategic partnership," said David Zinsner, interim co-chief executive officer and chief financial officer of Intel in a company release.

"This step supports our broader strategy to maximize the value of our assets while driving greater focus and efficiency across the business," added Zinsner.

Other notable corporations that have a standalone investment arm include the likes of Google, Microsoft, and Bertelsmann.

Google's investment arm Google Ventures (GV), is one of the leading CV firms investing in a diverse range of sectors including healthcare, artificial intelligence, software, and robotics.

In India, GV has supported innovative startups like ShareChat and Glance, aligning with its goal of enabling technological advancement and global scalability.

M12 is Microsoft's corporate venture fund, focusing on early-to-growth-stage companies in areas such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and SaaS. Established in 2016, M12 focuses on partnering with startups that align with its ecosystem, allowing it to offer technical collaboration. In India, M12 has made notable investments in companies such as Innovaccer and FarEye.

Bertelsmann India Investments (BII) is the strategic investment arm of Germany-based Bertelsmann SE & Co, with a focus on growth-stage companies in the Indian subcontinent. Notable investments include Eruditus, Licious, and Pepperfry, reflecting Bertelsmann's thesis of long-term growth in scalable and impactful ventures.