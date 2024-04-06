The start-up introduced India's first digital solar-based EV charging platform, enabling EV charging using solar credits anytime, anywhere.

With an aim to expand its reach, a A Bengaluru-based e-mobility service provider Ionage has planned to onboard 100,000 electric vehicle chargers on its platform by 2028.

The start-up says it has been at the forefront of developing innovative e-mobility solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of businesses and end-users alike. Its products aim to enhance the ownership experience for both charger network operators and EV users.

Recently, the start-up introduced India's first digital solar-based EV charging platform, enabling EV charging using solar credits anytime, anywhere.

Vimal Kumar V, CEO, Ionage said, "Our mission is to democratize the EV charging ecosystem and accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles throughout India. Our products are strategically designed to connect and integrate the currently disintegrated EV charging infrastructure, paving the way for a seamless and accessible network."

"We are dedicated to addressing and reducing the existing frictions in the EV charging market, with the ultimate goal of eliminating barriers and enhancing the overall EV ownership experience, playing our part in shaping the future of electric mobility in India," he added.

With a current listing of 3,000 charge points nationwide, Ionage is poised to expand by adding another 3000 charge points in the near future. Furthermore, it has outlined its ambition to integrate a network of over 100,000 EV chargers onto its roaming platform.

This initiative aims to empower over 10,000 Small and Medium-sized Businesses (SMBs) to enter the EV charging sector by the year 2028.

Earlier this year, Ionage announced a strategic partnership with SundayGrid to unveil India's first-of-its-kind innovation to leverage Solar energy for charging EVs.

The company says it has a strong network of partners, including fortune 500 Oil marketing company, leading EV manufacturers, popular community management platforms and brands like MG Motors India, 82Volt, Goego Network, Mobilane, Verdemobility, among others.

The platform has successfully onboarded over 70,000 users, with approximately 15,000 Monthly Active Users (MAUs), showcasing its popularity and utility.