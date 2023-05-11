IoT Test Automation Platform Provider Doppelio Raises $1.2 Million In Seed Funding

Doppelio enables the testing of IoT applications without dependence on physical devices

By Teena Jose

Freepik

Doppelio, a IoT test automation platform provider, has raised $1.2 million in pre-series A funding from Axilor Ventures and Mela Ventures. Doppelio enables the testing of IoT applications without dependence on physical devices. Its device virtualization, simulation and test automation capabilities enable clients to test comprehensively with speed and reduce their dependence on field trials.

"The response we are getting from large global enterprises validates that we are solving an important problem for these companies. As connected products proliferate in the coming years, we expect Doppelio to become a critical piece in the IoT ecosystem, We are excited to have Mela and Axilor as investors and this funding will deepen our investments in the product and go-to-market," said Gaurav Johri, CEO, Doppelio.

Founded in 2019 by Gaurav Johri, Sharmila Saha, and Rajesh Kathirvelu, Doppelio enables companies to test a wide range of functionalities (including FOTA, remote command and control) and test for performance with up to a million devices.

"Axilor and Doppelio share a common vision of creating category-leading solutions for large global enterprises. IoT devices are becoming pervasive but testing them is still hard. This leads to slower release cycles. Doppelio's advanced testing and simulation capabilities can help enterprises launch better products faster," said Ganapathy Venugopal, co-founder and CEO, Axilor Ventures.
