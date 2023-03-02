IPL Team Punjab Kings Partners With Rario For Exclusive Digital Collectibles

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

On Thursday, Rario, a digital cricket collectibles platform, announced it had partnered with the Indian Premier League team Punjab Kings to launch exclusive digital collectibles of the players.

"We at Punjab Kings actively look for partnerships to help our fans get closer to us. The Rario partnership is a great opportunity to engage with our fans before the new IPL season begins. We hope our fans enjoy connecting with us through the Rario experiences." shared Mr Satish Menon, CEO of KPH Dream Cricket Pvt—Ltd, in the official press release.

The partnership will have Rario offering digital collectibles to fans globally for three years. The PBKS collection includes unique digital cards of players such as Shikhar Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh and Sam Curran to name a few.

"As a passionate cricket fan and an entrepreneur, I am thrilled to announce our partnership with one of the most popular and leading IPL teams. Our goal is to revolutionise the fan experience by leveraging the latest technologies to bring the excitement and energy of the game straight to the fans. We are dedicated to providing an immersive, interactive and engaging experience for cricket fans everywhere. I am confident that our partnership with the Punjab Kings will be a game-changer for Cricket fans and the ecosystem," shared Ankit Wadhwa, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Rario.

Founded in 2021 by Wadhwa and Sunny Bhanot, Rario has partnered with some of the largest cricket boards and leagues, namely Big Bash League, Women's Big Bash League, Super Smash, Hero Caribbean Premier League, Lanka Premier League, Cricket Australia, New Zealand Cricket, Zimbabwe Cricket Board and Afghanistan Cricket Board. The platform has over 150 international cricketers on board and has sold over 1.3 million cards to cricketing aficionados globally. It has previously launched digital collectibles with the likes of Rishabh Pant, Virendra Sehwag, Zaheer Khan, Smriti Mandhana, Cheteshwar Pujara, Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel, Faf Du Plessis, Shakib Al Hasan and many others.