The marketplace is backed by the insurance regulator, the Life Insurance Council and General Insurance Council, and will allow individuals to buy policies directly from insurance companies of their choice.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has approved the setting up of the much awaited Bima Sugaman, an online platform for selling all kinds of insurance products. Backed by the regulator, the Life Insurance Council and General Insurance Council, the platform will allow individuals to compare and buy policies directly from insurance companies.

The regulator gave the approval at its 125th board meeting.

In a statement, IRDAI said, "This marketplace serves as a one stop solution for all insurance stakeholders, including customers, insurers, intermediaries, and agents, thereby, promoting transparency, efficiency, and collaboration across the entire insurance value chain."

The platform would result in reduced commissions as companies would be directly selling policies on the platform, though insurance intermediaries, too, would be on board.

The individuals will no longer have to visit multiple insurers' websites or aggregator portals, and can simply log on to this regulator-approved platform to buy policies online, especially those concerned about sharing their mobile numbers with aggregator portals to obtain policy premium quotes. Moreover, the regulator has proposed that an insurer can offer a discount on premium rates for policies purchased directly through the platform.

Besides the online markeplace IRDAI plans to mandate demat policies and e-insurance accounts (eIA) to create a framework and give a further push to end-to-end digitisation of the insurance ecosystem. This could be effective as early as December 2022 for fresh policies.