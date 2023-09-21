Akasa Air is suing pilots who resigned to join a rival airline without serving their notice period. However, the Federation Of Indian Pilots (FIP) emphasized that the relief sought by airline which aims to enforce the CAR against employees who violated the terms of their employment contracts, is not valid

"The objective is really to be an airline that people trust, our consumers trust, our employees trust," Vinay Dube told Entrepreneur India in an interview in May. Three months down, Akasa Air is suing the 43 pilots who resigned to join a rival airline without serving their notice period. Akasa Air has always emphasized on its employee centricity, however, the current scenario paints a different picture.

Within almost one and a half years of its operation, the conundrum raised speculation around the shutting down of the airline, however, Akasa Air CEO Vinay Dube refuted claims and assured employees that the airline is not shutting down.

The Crisis: What Pilots Say

The resignation of 43 pilots from Akasa Air may lead to cancellation of 700 flights in September. This points at a deeper crisis. The airline has approached the Delhi High Court seeking a direction to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the petitioners are seeking court intervention to direct the DGCA to enforce the Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) concerning notice periods, as well as to take coercive action against pilots who are allegedly in violation of their notice periods.

During the representation, Federation Of Indian Pilots (FIP), involved in the ongoing notice period issue argued that the plea made by SVN Aviation Pvt. Ltd. (the petitioner) for a direction to the DGCA to enforce CAR, specifically Section 7 - Flight Crew Standards Training and Licensing Series, cannot be considered in isolation. "We asserted that it should be subject to the outcome of FIP's writ petition, W.P.(C) 8399/2017, which challenges the said CAR," FIP said.

"Our submission emphasized that the relief sought by the Petitioner, which aims to enforce the CAR against employees who violated the terms of their employment contracts, is not valid. We argued that the CAR itself falls beyond the authority granted to the DGCA under the Aircraft Act, 1934, and Aircraft Rules, 1937. Furthermore, we contended that the DGCA is not authorized to issue CARs pertaining to employment contracts. Enforcing such CARs would infringe upon the rights of pilots, as well as the provisions of the Indian Contract Act, 1872, and the Aircraft Act, 1934," FIP added.

Following the submission, the court directed FIP to submit its written arguments by Friday. Additionally, the High Court instructed the DGCA to file an affidavit clarifying its position on the cancellation of 600 flights by the petitioner due to pilot resignations, as claimed by SVN Aviation.

What Akasa Air Says

In an internal email, Vinay Dube told employees that since these acts of pilots have caused disruption and disrespect to the great work done by its current employees, the most employee centric thing it can do is to remain fiercely protective of employee's future and customers by taking actions.

The airline started with around 250 employees, "Today we are over 2,500 employees, we've been hiring at a pace of over 175 employees per month. By the end of this fiscal year, we'll have around 3,500 employees. Generally, airlines hire 14 to 15 pilots and 25 to 30 cabin crew per aircraft. We will be hiring in advance of our need because for a growing airline you don't hire based on your current fleet, you hire based on the fleet that you will have in the next three or four months. So, we'll be hiring 300 pilots over the course of the next few months and multiples of that in terms of cabin crew,airport customer service, security staff as well as engineers," Dube told Entrepreneur India in the previous interview.

Akasa Air's domestic market share declined to 4.2 per cent in August from 5.2 per cent in July as pilot shortage led to cancellation of many flights last month. The carrier flew just 5.27 lakh passengers last month compraed 6.42 lakh people in July.

