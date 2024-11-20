The Bengaluru-based startup plans to use the fresh funding to expand its dark store network and enhance its 60-minute delivery infrastructure across India's top 20 cities.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Blitz, a quick commerce logistics enabler, has raised INR 51 crore in a Series A funding round led by IvyCap Ventures, with participation from existing investors India Quotient and Alteria Capital.

Notable angels such as Ramesh Bafna (Zepto), Siddharth (Snitch), Bestseller CEO Vinit Gautam, and Amitabh Suri (Arvind Fashion) also joined the round, bringing valuable support for Blitz's rapid growth.

Founded in 2020 by Gaurav Piyush, Mayank Varshney, and Yash Sharma, Blitz connects brands and consumers by offering 60-minute deliveries from local stores and same-day shipments from urban warehouses.

The company is currently operational in 10 cities, including Bangalore, Delhi, NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, and Chandigarh.

Blitz plans to use the fresh funding to expand its dark store network and enhance its 60-minute delivery infrastructure across India's top 20 cities. The company is revolutionising the quick commerce (q-commerce) sector by accelerating delivery times and setting new standards for consumer convenience.

Yash Sharma, Co-founder of Blitz, shared the company's vision: "We at Blitz are not just accelerating deliveries but reshaping consumer expectations, building a future where convenience knows no limits and anything consumers need arrives at their doorstep in under 60 minutes."

IvyCap Ventures' Founder and Managing Partner, Vikram Gupta, expressed excitement about Blitz's role in India's evolving e-commerce landscape. "Blitz's infrastructure is becoming essential as businesses prioritise speed in e-commerce. We are excited to support them as they shape the future of delivery in India."

India Quotient's Founding Partner, Anand Lunia, added, "Blitz has executed flawlessly in the quick logistics space, meeting strong demand across categories and improving profitability metrics for brands. We look forward to supporting Blitz in this next stage of growth."