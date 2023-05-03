Janitri Raises $1.1 Million In Pre-Series A Funding

The company plans to utilize the fund to scale up its current product offering in hospitals and homes and acquiring relevant international regulatory approvals

Janitri, a medtech startup focused on pregnancy monitoring, has secured $1.1 million in pre-Series A funding led by iAngels-backed India Accelerator. The investment round also witnessed the participation of other marquee investors including C-camp, Namita Thapar, O2 angels, Ashish Kacholia, IKP and others. In their last round, Janitri was funded by Singapore based Pureland Venture group. The company plans to utilize the fund to scale up its current product offering in hospitals and homes and acquiring relevant international regulatory approvals.

"I would like to thank everyone for this support and for joining this journey with us. This space (maternal and child healthcare, medical device) needs a lot of attention, funding, awareness to make sure no mother or newborn dies or gets life-long complications during pregnancy, labor or post-delivery," said Arun Agarwal, founder, Janitri.

Janitri marks the development of the products for each and every kind of healthcare setting, home monitoring and in transit monitoring. Based on clinical research and patented technology, Janitri has built portable and easy-to-use fetal monitoring devices and software for hospitals. It provides digital labor monitoring tools, remote data monitoring, digital case sheet generation, nurse's application and remote access to patient's data for a stress-free pregnancy, according to an official statement by the company.

"Pregnancy is exciting but the journey is also filled with anxieties and several critical aspects. Janitri's devices are compact and portable, making it much easier for expecting mothers to manage their pregnancy through these devices. We are confident that Janitri's product offerings are going to be a game-changer in the market as it strives to ensure healthy pregnancy and delivery, a suitable candidate for acquisition for big players of the industry like Philips/GE/Siemens," said Mona Singh, co-founder, India Accelerator.

Founded in 2016, Janitri is recognised for providing advanced wearables and AI-enabled solutions for pregnancy and labor vitals monitoring.