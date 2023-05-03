Janitri Raises $1.1 Million In Pre-Series A Funding

The company plans to utilize the fund to scale up its current product offering in hospitals and homes and acquiring relevant international regulatory approvals

learn more about Teena Jose

By Teena Jose

Company handout

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Janitri, a medtech startup focused on pregnancy monitoring, has secured $1.1 million in pre-Series A funding led by iAngels-backed India Accelerator. The investment round also witnessed the participation of other marquee investors including C-camp, Namita Thapar, O2 angels, Ashish Kacholia, IKP and others. In their last round, Janitri was funded by Singapore based Pureland Venture group. The company plans to utilize the fund to scale up its current product offering in hospitals and homes and acquiring relevant international regulatory approvals.

"I would like to thank everyone for this support and for joining this journey with us. This space (maternal and child healthcare, medical device) needs a lot of attention, funding, awareness to make sure no mother or newborn dies or gets life-long complications during pregnancy, labor or post-delivery," said Arun Agarwal, founder, Janitri.

Janitri marks the development of the products for each and every kind of healthcare setting, home monitoring and in transit monitoring. Based on clinical research and patented technology, Janitri has built portable and easy-to-use fetal monitoring devices and software for hospitals. It provides digital labor monitoring tools, remote data monitoring, digital case sheet generation, nurse's application and remote access to patient's data for a stress-free pregnancy, according to an official statement by the company.

"Pregnancy is exciting but the journey is also filled with anxieties and several critical aspects. Janitri's devices are compact and portable, making it much easier for expecting mothers to manage their pregnancy through these devices. We are confident that Janitri's product offerings are going to be a game-changer in the market as it strives to ensure healthy pregnancy and delivery, a suitable candidate for acquisition for big players of the industry like Philips/GE/Siemens," said Mona Singh, co-founder, India Accelerator.

Founded in 2016, Janitri is recognised for providing advanced wearables and AI-enabled solutions for pregnancy and labor vitals monitoring.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Funding Startups Technology News and Trends Artificial Intelligence medtech

Most Popular

See all

By Jarrett Preston

Entrepreneurs

Ankit Nagori: The Digital Foodpreneur

The founder of cloud kitchen startup, Curefoods, is on the Digital Cover of Entrepreneur India for May 2023

By S Shanthi

Technology

Understanding The 'Hype': An AI-Powered E-Commerce SaaS

The tech offered by Hype helps merchants create, optimize and design their online stores (websites) with its artificial intelligence.

By Kavya Pillai

Leadership

3 Bad Habits Most Entrepreneurs Are Guilty Of — And the Simple Solution for Stopping

These habits commonly trip up entrepreneurs, but there's a tool that can help with all three.

By Aytekin Tank

News and Trends

Byju's ED Raid, Ola Electric's Charger Fiasco & Swiggy Handpicked Closure: Here Is The One Thing That Could Have Led To All This

It's not the first time that late-stage startups that pioneered a startup revolution-of-sorts in the country have been marred by an array of controversies and regulatory and financial troubles

By S Shanthi & Sujata Sangwan

Growing a Business

One Founder's Super-Sized Side Hustle Is Helping Small Businesses — and It's On Track to Generate More Than $50 Million This Year

Joel Holland, CEO of Harvest Hosts, grew the company's membership from 6,000 to more than 250,000 since 2018.

By Amanda Breen