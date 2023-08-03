As per the close sources cited by PTI, in the next step, the term cells will pick 10% sites for testing

India's telco provider Reliance Jio has informed the government that it has achieved 5G rollout obligations in all circles, and is ready to be tested as per stipulated parameters. According to a PTI report, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio has sent out a communication to the Telecom Department (DoT) term cell informing them about rollouts achieved in all circles, according to sources who said that in the next step, the term cells will pick 10% sites for testing.

Once the test results meet the required parameters, the certificate about completion of rollout obligation is issued, they stated. "Gujarat LSA conducted Phase I of 5G roll out testing in 26 GHz and 3300 MHz spectrum allocated to Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd," DoT's Gujarat wing said in a post on Twitter, now rebranded X.

The report further noted that, in a written reply in Lok Sabha on July 26, Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan had said that the number of 5G Base Transceiver Stations (BTSs or towers) by various telecom service providers totalled 2.81 lakhs as of July 7, 2023.

Chauhan also shared the operator-wise data for the same, which showed that Reliance Jio had 2,28,689 5G BTSs, Airtel had 53,223 BTSs, and Vodafone Idea (36) on the said date.

Ericsson Mobility Report had said in June that the 5G subscription in India estimated at about 10 million by 2022-end, is seen accounting for about 57% of mobile subscriptions in the country by the end of 2028, making it 'the fastest growing' 5G region globally. The report also added that the fifth-generation mobile subscriptions are growing in every region and are forecast to top 1.5 billion globally by the end of 2023