Jio 5G Is Ready For Testing, Reliance Tells Government As per the close sources cited by PTI, in the next step, the term cells will pick 10% sites for testing

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

India's telco provider Reliance Jio has informed the government that it has achieved 5G rollout obligations in all circles, and is ready to be tested as per stipulated parameters. According to a PTI report, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio has sent out a communication to the Telecom Department (DoT) term cell informing them about rollouts achieved in all circles, according to sources who said that in the next step, the term cells will pick 10% sites for testing.

Once the test results meet the required parameters, the certificate about completion of rollout obligation is issued, they stated. "Gujarat LSA conducted Phase I of 5G roll out testing in 26 GHz and 3300 MHz spectrum allocated to Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd," DoT's Gujarat wing said in a post on Twitter, now rebranded X.

The report further noted that, in a written reply in Lok Sabha on July 26, Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan had said that the number of 5G Base Transceiver Stations (BTSs or towers) by various telecom service providers totalled 2.81 lakhs as of July 7, 2023.

Chauhan also shared the operator-wise data for the same, which showed that Reliance Jio had 2,28,689 5G BTSs, Airtel had 53,223 BTSs, and Vodafone Idea (36) on the said date.

Ericsson Mobility Report had said in June that the 5G subscription in India estimated at about 10 million by 2022-end, is seen accounting for about 57% of mobile subscriptions in the country by the end of 2028, making it 'the fastest growing' 5G region globally. The report also added that the fifth-generation mobile subscriptions are growing in every region and are forecast to top 1.5 billion globally by the end of 2023

Wavy Line
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

News and Trends Government Reliance Jio

Most Popular

See all
Technology

4 Simple Ways To Leverage AI Skills For Passive Income From Home

In today's day and age, technology has the potential to generate passive income through Artificial intelligence. ChatGPT has reached unprecedented heights where entrepreneurs are harnessing the capabilities of this tool to create innovative platforms that generate revenue effortlessly.

By Kavya Pillai
Business News

'Treat People the Way You Want to be Treated': Pilot Goes Viral For Rant Directed at 'Selfish' Passengers

The American Airlines pilot wasn't tolerating any unruly behavior.

By Emily Rella
Growing a Business

How I Bootstrapped to $100 Million Without Venture Capital Funding

How I grew my business without any VC funding — and how you can, too.

By Joy Gendusa
Marketing

On-page SEO vs. Off-Page SEO vs. Technical SEO — Here's How to Properly Optimize Each

These SEO types form a comprehensive strategy that's crucial for increasing a website's visibility and ranking in search engine results, which can lead to higher traffic and potential conversions.

By Omar El Bahr
Entrepreneurs

This Untapped Sector Became This Startup's Business Model

GramCover follows an assisted tech model to efficiently distribute insurance products in rural India

By Prabhjeet Bhatla
Finance

A Founder-First VC Firm That Likes Bold Ideas

BEENEXT's funding prospects for the coming year are optimistic as it continues to identify promising founders and their ground-breaking startup ideas.

By Sujata Sangwan