Jio Becomes First Telco To Introduce 5-G Specific Plan In India: Report

Reliance Jio Infocomm, the telecom unit of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, has launched in Andhra Pradesh and has reportedly become first telco to introduce a 5G-specific plan in India, with a 61 data top-up scheme that provides 6 GB data.

According to the official release, Reliance Jio on Monday launched its 5G services in the temple-town Tirupati and Nellore in Andhra Pradesh. With this launch, Jio's total investment on its telecom network in Andhra Pradesh amounts to INR 26,000 crore and also almost INR 6,500 crore for 5G services.

"We are happy to expand our 5G network in Andhra Pradesh. By the end of this year, we will expand our 5G services to every town, mandal and village across the State," said in an official statement.

As per a report in the Economic Times, only those Jio users who were on the '239 and above base packs with a 5G-enabled device,' were eligible to receive Jio 5G's welcome offer.

Jio 5G has already been launched in multiple cities including Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur, Tirumala Hills, Agra, Kanpur, Meerut, Nagpur, Prayagraj and so on.