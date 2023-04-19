Just Do It: Nike Unveils Its First NFT Sneaker Collection 'Our Force 1'

Nike announced the launch on April 5 and shared more about what users could expect from the drop through .SWOOSH's April 10 blog post titled "Our first virtual collection is coming."

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Nike has been watching and waiting until now. On Monday, the American footwear giant unveiled its non-fungible token sneaker collection named "Our Force 1", a homage to its iconic Air Force 1 collection. The collection will be available on .SWOOSH, Nike's official platform for its virtual creations.

Old sole, new story.



The #OurForce1 collection features digital renditions of AF1s past, present and future built for the next generation.



Nike's first-ever virtual collection is inspired by the AF1 Low, a classic style remixed hundreds of times since it dropped in '82. pic.twitter.com/dlq65VNeAb — .SWOOSH (@dotSWOOSH) April 17, 2023

OF1 is .SWOOSH's first digital-creation collection, co-designed by the members of November 2022 launched platform.

"The OF1 collection shows how Nike will continue to innovate at the intersection of play and culture for the future of sports. We are exploring new ways to tell stories and create relationships while removing the barriers and limitations of physical product. With more members choosing to express themselves across physical and digital worlds, .SWOOSH is the marketplace of the future," says Ron Faris, GM of Nike Virtual Studios.

Nike announced the launch on April 5 and shared more about what users could expect from the drop through .SWOOSH's April 10 blog post titled "Our first virtual collection is coming."

Users will be asked to choose between two boxes, the 'Classic Remix' and the 'New Wave', both being priced at $19.82. Members, on selecting the Classic box, will get a chance to pick their favourite archive AF1, released between 1982 to 2006, whereas 'New Wave' selectors can select a piece from 2007 and onwards. Both box holders can get a chance to unlock a unique-custom piece, AF1 with a nostalgic twist or a futuristic one.

".SWOOSH members will be alerted when they can open their OF1 box and discover which Our Force One shoe it contains. Shortly after opening their OF1 box, each virtual creation will come paired with a 3D file that the owner can download and use to express themselves in new ways. In the near future, .SWOOSH will introduce other new utilities and benefits to these unique Nike virtual creations, such as exclusive physical products or experiences," the official release read.

On April 18, Nike airdropped AF1 posters to .SWOOSH members randomly, where chosen ones will get the first access to the OF1 sale on May 8. General access to the community will open on May 10. Currently, .SWOOSH is operating within a closed-beta group.