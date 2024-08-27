You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Just Words Secures USD 1.7 Mn Funding from Peak XV Partners and Y Combinator

AI-first marketing platform, just words, secured USD 1.7 million in a seed funding round led by Peak XV Partners and Y Combinator.

The company aims to revolutionise user-facing messaging by leveraging AI to deliver highly personalised content in real-time.

Neha Mittal, CEO and Co-founder of just words shared, "With this funding, we will invest in expanding our AI capabilities and building a world-class team to meet the growing demand for personalised messaging solutions."

Mittal also emphasised the increasing importance of hyper-personalization in the age of AI-generated content. "Users will become more discerning as they are inundated with AI-driven messages. Only the most relevant and engaging content will cut through the noise," she stated.

Just Words is an AI-driven company revolutionising growth and marketing with hyper-personalised messaging. Using advanced machine learning, it dynamically refreshes content across channels like email, delivering tailored user experiences. Already adopted by companies such as Grammarly, BiggerPockets, and BeReal, the startup is expanding into the Indian market. Just Words' AI engine refines messaging based on user behavior and market trends, aiming to boost engagement and conversions at scale.

Delhi-based Plutos ONE Raises USD 2 Mn Funding Led by StartupXseed

Plutos ONE, a Delhi-based Technical Service Provider (TSP) for the Bharat Bill Payments System (BBPS), has raised USD 2 million in a seed round led by StartupXseed. The round also included participation from Genesia Ventures, Auxano Capital, Raghuvanshi Investments, and other investors.

The Delhi-based platform intends to use the funds raised in this round for onboarding banks as Biller Operating Units and Biller Operating Units as well as agent institutions on the BBPS Network.

Founded in 2021 by Rohit Mahajan and Rajjat Gulati, Plutos ONE is licensed and empaneled by NPCI Bharat BillPay Limited (NBBL).

It owns and operates a merchant-funded aggregation platform on which it runs card activation solutions for various credit and debit card issuers.

Plutos ONE's platform serves major clients, including NPCI, Visa, Punjab National Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IDFC First Bank, Yes Bank, BHIM UPI, BobCards, UCO Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, IDBI Bank, and Loylty Rewardz.

Rajjat Gulati, Co-founder and CEO of Plutos ONE, said, "Plutos ONE is committed to taking the digital public infrastructure being developed by NPCI and its subsidiaries to every last Indian. As licensed and empaneled technical service providers to the Bharat Bill Payments System, we are uniquely positioned to help banks connect their businesses and individual customers to digital bill payments. Our latest round is a huge boost to our plans to build the payment infrastructure for the next 200 million Indians."

Insurtech Startup InsurancePadosi Raises USD 500K to Enhance AI-Driven Insurance Solutions

Insurtech platform InsurancePadosi has secured USD 500K in a pre-seed funding round led by Antler, with contributions from Hemant Kaul and Satish Pillai.

The funds will be utilised to enhance its technology platform, expand product offerings, and bolster sales and marketing efforts.

Vaibhav Kathju, CEO of InsurancePadosi, stated, "Our mission is to empower individuals with the right insurance coverage, ensuring informed decisions through highly personalised recommendations. After surveying over 1,000 health insurance holders, we found that 85% were underinsured despite having policies. We've developed a system that reduces insurance purchase time from 70 minutes to just 3-5 minutes, with 95% accuracy in matching products to individual needs. Backed by esteemed investors, we aim to reshape the insurance landscape and help over 1 million customers secure optimal coverage by next year."

Founded in 2023 by Vaibhav Kathju, Abhay Singh, and Gaurav Gupta, InsurancePadosi aims to bridge the gap between customers and the right insurance policies, making the buying process seamless and transparent. The platform offers an insurance health report (IHR), an AI-driven tool that provides personalised insurance recommendations in just 60 seconds.

Based in Jodhpur, the company also plans to venture into underwriting and claims management, providing a comprehensive customer experience. To date, InsurancePadosi claims to have offered insights to over 5,000 users and aims to educate over 200,000 individuals about their insurance needs within the next year.

build3 Secures INR 3 Cr Grant as Startup India Seed Fund Scheme Incubator

build3, an ecosystem dedicated to nurturing impact-driven startups, has achieved a significant milestone by being selected as an incubator under the Startup India Seed Fund Scheme. This recognition came during the 56th Expert Advisory Committee meeting, where build3 also secured a grant of INR 3 crore from the Government of India.

This approval solidifies build3's role in bolstering early-stage impact startups, particularly those aligned with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The Startup India Seed Fund Scheme, initiated by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, aims to provide financial assistance for proof of concept, prototype development, product trials, market entry, and commercialization. The selection process for build3 included a rigorous evaluation of its team's quality, track record, capital investments, and the performance of incubated startups.

As a government-recognized incubator, build3 is now positioned to disburse funds to impact-driven founders, aiding them in product development and market entry.

Varun Chawla, Co-founder of build3, said, "The support of the government is a testament to build3's vision of supporting founders that build startups that make the world a better place. The benefits of capitalism lie in its thrust on innovation and creativity—the incentive to create new products that channel human ingenuity and passion. build3 aims to act as a canvas where capitalism and wholeness intersect to create products that truly benefit humanity. We are glad to partner with the government to help achieve this vision."

As build3 prepares for its third Impact Accelerator cohort, it remains committed to empowering 100,000 founders to create startups that benefit the mind, body, and earth, driving towards the UN SDGs.