JustDeliveries Raises USD 1 Mn from NABVENTURES Fund, FAAD Network, and Other With the raised funds, the Mumbai-based platform hopes to establish operations in Hyderabad and expand its logistical networks to Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, and the National Capital Region.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Mansi Mahansaria, Founder of JustDeliveries

JustDeliveries, a provider of intra-city logistics for perishables, has announced the raising of USD 1 million in a pre-Series A round led by the NABVENTURES Fund. FAAD Network, Anay Ventures, Caret Capital, and Mahansaria Family Office also participated in the round.

With the help of this funding, the startup hopes to establish operations in Hyderabad and expand its logistical networks to Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, and the National Capital Region. The platform intends to expand its footprint to 8–10 cities throughout India over the course of the next three to four years.

Mansi Mahansaria, Founder of JustDeliveries, said, "In the last 2 years, 70+ F&B (food and beverage) companies have outsourced their logistics to JustDeliveries, thus benefiting from last-mile efficiencies and reliability of operations. JustDeliveries has a strong key management team, bringing relevant skill sets and passion; we are confident of leading the intra-city logistics space for perishables."

Founded in March 2022 by Mansi Mahansaria, JustDeliveries is organising the logistics sector for F&B brands and has gained traction within the industry by working with leading QSRs, café chains, and brands with fresh and frozen products.

Vikas Bhatt, Managing Director of NABVENTURES, said, "The lack of proper storage and distribution infrastructure significantly contributes to the food waste problem in India. By partnering with JustDeliveries, we believe we can empower businesses to effectively reduce wastage of perishable commodities, leading to a more sustainable and efficient food supply chain across India."

Dinesh Singh, Co-Founder and Director, FAAD Network, added, "Currently, there are a lot of opportunities when it comes to developing last-mile solutions for perishable goods. We decided to invest in JustDeliveries' to improve their efficiency-delivery cycle, which will benefit the sector at large. In this way, we want to contribute to the development of innovative and sustainable solutions to plug the gap in the sector."
