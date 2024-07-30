You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sportstech Platform KheloMore Secures USD 2 Mn in Pre-Series A Round

Sportstech platform KheloMore has raised USD 2 million in a pre-Series A funding round led by Clear Bridge Ventures LLP's Rajdip Gupta and Eruditus founder Ashwin Damera.

The funds will support KheloMore's expansion across India, enhancing access to sports venues and facilities through its online booking platform. The company aims to solidify its position as a leader in sports tech by improving coaching services and sports infrastructure development.

Jatin Paranjape and Ujwal Deole, Founders of KheloMore, said, "This funding round validates our vision and empowers us to take significant strides in democratising sports access and nurturing talent at the grassroots level. With our investors' collective expertise and resources, we are confident in our ability to make sports more accessible and enjoyable for everyone."

Founded in 2016 by Jatin Paranjape and Ujwal Deole, KheloMore connects Indians with sports venues and coaching via its online platform. The company plans to launch cricket academies nationwide, partnering with schools and stakeholders.

KheloMore currently operates in several Indian cities, including Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. The platform works with over 1,500 coaches and has about 500,000 users.

Beverage Startup LB Brewers Raises USD 1.5 Mn Funding

Latambarcem Brewers (LB Brewers), a Goa-based beverage startup, has raised USD 1.5 million (INR 12.5 crore) in a pre-Series A funding round. The investment, co-led by SPV, Dhruv Agarwala, Sheba Venture Holdings, and others, will support the company's growth and enhance its market position.

Founded in 2017 by brothers Aditya Ishan Varshnei and Anish Varshnei, LB Brewers offers two main brands: Maka Di, known for unique craft beers, and Borecha, which features health-focused beverages like probiotic kombucha. It also offers other products like Belgian Triple, Super Maka, Bavarian Keller, and others.

The startup has gained traction with its kombucha and sparkling iced tea, now served on Akasa Air and Air India Express. LB Brewers has expanded to markets in the US, Canada, and UAE and plans to enter 11 European countries. The company is projecting INR 300 crore in annual revenue within the next three years.

Edutainment Startup EMoMee Secures USD 1 Mn Funding

EQ-focused edutainment startup EMoMee has raised USD 1 million in a pre-seed funding round led by Whiteboard Capital, Gruhas Collective Consumer Fund, and DeVC.

The raised capital will help to launch its 'first of its kind' products in the last quarter of 2024.

Started in 2023 by Pooja Jauhari, Varun Duggirala, and Suraksha Subhramaniam, EMoMee is dedicated to unlocking emotional intelligence through an integrated ecosystem of skill-based play, stories, content, and other learning tools catering to children between the ages of 2 to 7 years.

The brand claims to empower parents and caregivers to cultivate emotional resilience and empathy in children, preparing them for a socially conscious future and enabling them to grow into confident, resilient, and responsible adults.

"At EMoMee, we turn everyday interactions between parents and their children into opportunities for emotional and social growth, crafting an environment where young children learn to master their emotions as their core strength, paving the way for a well-rounded, successful life ahead. With the support of our strategic investors, we are excited to introduce innovative products that make emotional learning engaging and easily accessible," said Founder and CEO Pooja Jauhari.

Abans Investment Managers Secures INR 9.88 Cr

Abans Investment Managers Pvt Ltd (AIMPL), the alternative investment subsidiary of Abans Holdings Limited, has raised INR 9.88 crore (USD 1.15 million) in a Series A funding round, valuing the company at INR 150 crore (USD 17.5 million).

AIMPL, which offers products like portfolio management services, market-linked linked debentures (MLDs), and overseas funds, aims to use this capital to enhance its alternative investment solutions.

Abans Holdings Limited, listed on BSE and NSE, operates across institutional broking, lending, and asset management.