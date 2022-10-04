KinderPass Raises $500,000 In Pre-Seed Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

KinderPass, behavioural health platform for children, has raised $500,000 in pre-Seed funding from Goodwater Capital, Momentum Capital, Better Capital, SuperMorpheus and Rebalance Angel Community. The fund raised will be used towards launching video based multilingual detection modules, building a proprietary parent education platform, expanding its clinician network and partnering with pre-schools and schools to reach more families.

Company handout

"Developmental screening and early intervention is not the norm and most developmental delays go undetected or unaddressed during early years and surface as learning difficulties or behavior problems at school. We want to change this," said Sumedha Khoche and Shireen Sultana, co-founders, KinderPass, in a joint statement.

The app has crossed 1.2M downloads and has enabled thousands of assessments and live sessions in 10 different languages, with a network of more than 50 child experts who have helped families across over 75 cities from Delhi to Dubai, Bengaluru to Balrampur, claimed by the company in the statement.

There's no platform, today, that focuses on science-backed guidance that helps parents track their child's developmental growth and manage delays, if any. KinderPass has found an effective way to do this. We can't wait to see them share it with every parent in the world," said Aishwarya Malhi and Vikas Kumar, co-founders, Rebalance

Launched in early 2020, KinderPass empowers families through a personalized program that entails interactive one-on-one sessions that teach kids and parents, activities and techniques to use in real life situations, and weekly practice activities, games and worksheets that help them reach goals faster.