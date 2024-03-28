L Catterton is strengthening its ties to India by forming a new India consumer-focused joint venture with Sanjiv Mehta.

Consumer-focused investment firm L Catterton announced that its Asia platform (LCA) will establish a joint venture with former Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) CEO Sanjiv Mehta to create a new investment vehicle.

With effect from April 4, 2024, Mehta will take on the role of executive chairman for India, and he will be involved with LCA and the firm's other global fund platforms more broadly.

With approximately four decades of experience, including 32 years with the Unilever Group, he has deep insights into the consumer industry, which will complement L Catterton's investing and operating capabilities.

Mehta, said, "With L Catterton's global reach, investing expertise in the consumer sector, and familiarity with the region, all augmented by its strategic partnership with LVMH and the Arnault family office, the firm is very well positioned to succeed."

Founded in 1989, L Catterton claims to manage approximately USD 35 billion of equity capital across three multi-product platforms: private equity, credit, and real estate. It has made over 275 investments in consumer brands.

Scott Chen, Managing Partner at L Catterton Asia, said, "Asia is expected to drive more than half of the world's GDP growth this decade, fueled by young, technologically enabled and highly dynamic consumers. This unique joint venture brings our firm's global network and capabilities together with Sanjiv's insights and experiences to create a compelling offering for investors."

Anjana Sasidharan, Partner and Head of India, L Catterton Asia, added, "Sanjiv's experience at Hindustan Unilever, which provides market-leading products and services to over 90% of Indian households, is extremely relevant and valuable. His partnership will deepen our in-market network, insights, and capabilities and we look forward to further growing our franchise in India and throughout Asia."