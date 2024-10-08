Get All Access for $5/mo

LC Nueva Launches INR 250 Cr Momentum Fund to Boost Growth-Stage Investments in Series A and B Companies The fund aims to support 10-15 companies at the Series A and B stages, marking a focused push into growth-stage investments.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Sohil Chand & Ashish Chand, Founding Partner at LC Nueva AIF

LC Nueva Investment Partners, a collaboration between Singapore-based Lighthouse Canton and Delhi's Nueva Capital, has unveiled its latest venture capital initiative, the LC Nueva Momentum Fund.

With a target size of INR 150 crore and an additional greenshoe option of INR 100 crore, this fund is set to raise a total of INR 250 crore. The fund aims to support 10-15 companies at the Series A and B stages, marking a focused push into growth-stage investments.

This new fund follows the success of the LC Nueva Fund, launched in 2023 with a size of INR 350 crore. As per the official statements, the earlier fund has demonstrated strong performance, with over half its portfolio companies achieving up rounds and an average revenue growth rate of approximately 57% CAGR.

Building on this momentum, the LC Nueva Momentum Fund will reinvest in existing profitable portfolio companies, explore adjacent opportunities, and pursue investments in India's expanding secondary market.

"By actively pursuing secondary opportunities and leveraging the strong relationships built through our previous fund, we are well-positioned to navigate the evolving market dynamics," said Sohil Chand, Founding Partner and CIO of LC Nueva Fund. The secondary market has gained significant traction in India, driven by declining valuations and increased liquidity demands, making it a key area for investment.

Sanket Sinha, Global Head of Asset Management at Lighthouse Canton, highlighted the global and local growth of secondary funds, noting that "in the first half of 2024, secondary stake sales accounted for 34% of transactions in the USD 50-500 million range in India."

Lighthouse Canton is an international asset and wealth management company that will handle assets valued at more than USD 3.7 billion on June 30, 2024. Established by Ashish and Sohil Chand, Nueva Capital is a holding company for investments that oversees USD 100 million in both public and private markets.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

How Digital Payments Are Transforming the Indian Festive Season Shopping

The festive season sales have reflected an extraordinary rise in consumer spending, with early estimates suggesting that sales from September 26th to 28th alone crossed INR 26,500 crore

By Aditya Pran Mahanta
News and Trends

LLMs, Enterprise Adoption and Accountability to Fuel India's AI Ambition

As the country aspires to become an AI hub, the technology is expected to add around USD 450-500 billion by 2025 and USD 967 billion by 2035 to the Indian economy according to a TeamLease report

By Paromita Gupta
By Amanda Breen
Side Hustle

Mom's Side Hustle Started With a Facebook Page. Now It Makes More Than $1 Million a Year: 'Don't Overthink.'

Karen Frederick, 43, wanted to establish a fulfilling, home-based career.

By Amanda Breen
News and Trends

Startup Community Grieves the Sudden Demise of Rohan Malhotra, Beloved Leader of Good Capital

From HSBC intern to Good Capital's Managing Partner, Rohan Malhotra's journey spans co-founding Investopad and advising AngelList India, showcasing his expertise in fostering startups and driving innovation.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

MS Dhoni Increases Investment in Drone Startup Garuda Aerospace Ahead of IPO

MS Dhoni boosts his stake in Garuda Aerospace to 1.1% with a fresh INR 4 crore investment, supporting the drone startup's upcoming IPO and global expansion in agriculture and defense sectors.

By Entrepreneur Staff