You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Eyewear brand Lenskart has announced an exclusive partnership with OWNDAYS, a renowned Japanese eyewear brand, introducing its products to the Indian market. This collaboration combines OWNDAYS' exceptional craftsmanship with Lenskart's robust market presence and understanding of Indian consumers.

Commenting on the partnership, Apeksha Gupta, Business Head of OWNDAYS India, said, "This collaboration brings high-quality international eyewear to Indian consumers, blending OWNDAYS' craftsmanship with Lenskart's local expertise." OWNDAYS' collections are now available across Lenskart stores and online via the Lenskart website.

With over 560 stores in 13 countries, OWNDAYS has redefined eyewear retail globally. Known for its commitment to accessibility, innovation, and customer-centricity, the brand reflects Japanese values of quality, minimalism, and elegance. Its products feature sleek, resilient frames crafted from hypoallergenic materials, ensuring durability and comfort for all skin types.

This partnership also highlights the rising influence of Japanese fashion in India. By introducing OWNDAYS, Lenskart is enhancing its portfolio with designs that embody balance and sophistication, catering to customers seeking modern aesthetics and superior craftsmanship.

Founded in 2010, Lenskart has revolutionised eyewear in India through its omni-channel presence, serving over 10 million customers annually. With impressive growth of over 60% in 2023 and ambitious plans for 2024, Lenskart continues to cement its position as a global leader in the eyewear market.

Through this collaboration, Lenskart and OWNDAYS aim to redefine eyewear standards in India, offering innovative designs that combine style, comfort, and functionality.