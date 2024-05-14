The collaboration aimed at creating an environment of mutual learning, cooperation, and academic excellence leading to incredible outcomes and a positive impact on the lives of students from both institutions.

Lighthouse Learning Group has partnered with University College Dublin (UCD) Ireland to fostering a culture of innovation, inclusivity, and educational excellence for preparing students to excel in an increasingly competitive world.

Sharing the news, Prajodh Rajan, Co-founder & Group CEO, Lighthouse Learning Group said, "I am excited to share another milestone in our journey towards academic excellence! Lighthouse Learning Group proudly announces a partnership with University College Dublin (UCD) Ireland."



He stated in a post on social media, "Navigating an ever evolving global landscape, this collaboration enriches our academic offerings while equipping our faculty and students with invaluable resources, cutting-edge research opportunities, specialised programs, and global perspectives. With UCD, we're dedicated to fostering a culture of innovation, inclusivity, and educational excellence for preparing students to excel in an increasingly competitive world."



The MoU was signed by Rajan and Professor Orla Feely, President, of University College Dublin (UCD). University College Dublin is a research-intensive university and is recognized for its expertise in advanced fields such as AI and cancer biology, among others.

"I would like to thank Professor Orla Feely, President University College Dublin and Jeremy Simpson, College Principal & Dean of Science University College Dublin, College of Science for joining hands with us on this synergistic journey," Rajan said.



Through this partnership, Lighthouse Learning students will benefit from an array of opportunities aimed at enriching their academic journey. These include occasional guest lectures, workshop activities, and masterclasses delivered by faculty from University College Dublin (UCD). Additionally, UCD's Recruitment and Admissions representatives will conduct sessions across all Lighthouse Learning schools network, offering guidance and promoting UCD as a premier study destination among students and parents.

Furthermore, an annual knowledge workshop will be conducted, tailored for all Lighthouse Learning school counselors, aimed at equipping them with the necessary tools to guide students through their transition to university abroad. This workshop will also highlight program and scholarship opportunities offered at UCD.

Professor Jeremy Simpson, Dean of Science at University College Dublin, said, "We are thrilled to embark on this transformative partnership with Lighthouse Learning. This collaboration represents a significant step towards fostering global educational excellence. By joining forces, we can leverage our collective expertise to create enriching opportunities for students and faculty alike, particularly focused in the STEM areas."