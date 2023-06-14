The recent partnership with the Telangana government will enable Liminal to leverage the power of blockchain for public welfare in the remotest parts of our country

Liminal, a wallet infrastructure and custody solutions platform announced today that it has become a part of the advisory panel of the Telangana government's Web 3.0 Regulatory Sandbox to nurture viable and scalable Web3 projects in the state. According to an official statement, stalwarts from the industry as a part of the governance and advisory panel will enable Web3 startups to scale and grow by providing them technical, management, and operational guidance.

"It is an absolute honor to be a part of the Telangana government's Web 3 regulatory sandbox as a part of MOU with BWA. We strongly believe that it will act as a catalyst to bring blockchain to the grassroots. The model created by the Telangana government can be replicated by other state governments to deliver blockchain-based efficient governance for the people in their respective states. This will also help in creating more startups in the states and create more jobs for the youth by strengthening the Startup India program," said Manan Vora, senior vice-president, Business Strategy and Operations at Liminal.

Liminal is collaborating with government machinery to enable mass adoption of Web3-related products and services. Liminal has recently partnered with India's premier investigation agency to provide custody solutions and the recent partnership with the Telangana government will enable Liminal to leverage the power of blockchain for public welfare in the remotest parts of our country, the statement further noted.

Moreover, the statement added that, the advisory and governance panel constituted as a part of the regulatory sandbox will shortlist web3 projects with high potential and provide management guidance, technical support, and business strategy for creating a sustainable business model.

"Telangana Government's Web3 Regulatory Sandbox is a part of our continued efforts to foster innovation through blockchain in India. We believe that Web3 regulatory sandbox will help startups in navigating the regulatory landscape. We are highly optimistic about the future of web3/blockchain and want to leverage it for the benefit of mankind," commented Sri Jayesh Ranjan, representing the Telangana government.