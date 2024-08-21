You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

LLUMO AI Raises USD 1 Mn Funding Led by SenseAI Ventures for US Expansion and AI Optimization

LLUMO AI, a Noida-based AI optimization company, has secured USD 1 million (INR 8 crore) in a seed round led by SenseAI Ventures. The round also saw participation from India Quotient, AumVC, Venture Catalyst, IIM Indore Alumni Angel Fund, and several US-based angel investors.

This fresh funding will be used to propel LLUMO AI's expansion into the US market and support the development of an advanced enterprise-grade platform designed to integrate seamlessly with existing AI workflows.

Shivam Gupta, Founder of LLUMO AI, said, "We founded LLUMO AI with a clear mission: to democratise access to generative AI and help businesses unlock its true potential. Our platform not only addresses the critical challenges of cost and performance but also empowers our customers to make data-driven decisions that accelerate growth and transform customer experiences. With this funding, we are one step closer to realising our vision of making generative AI accessible, affordable, and impactful for businesses worldwide."

LLUMO AI aims to cut generative AI costs by 80% and facilitate real-time evaluation of large language models without the need for ground truth data.

Rahul Agarwalla, General Partner at SenseAI Ventures, emphasised the alignment between LLUMO AI's solutions and SenseAI's investment thesis: "At SenseAI, our research shows that cost and quality are the two biggest hurdles in making LLMs practical. LLUMO AI's innovations directly address both of these issues head-on. We back founders like the LLUMO AI team who build game-changing technology and tools to solve critical AI challenges, which aligns perfectly with our focus on investing in AI applications and tools."

Venture Catalysts Leads Seed Round for NxtQube, Boosting Drone Infrastructure Innovation

Venture Catalysts has taken the lead in a significant seed funding round for NxtQube, India's leading drone infrastructure innovator. The round also saw participation from Pontaq VC (STPI NxtVentures), Ananta Bizcon LLP, Rushikesh Bhandari, and other angel investors, underscoring a pivotal moment in NxtQube's mission to enhance drone operations.

Nikhil Rajput, Co-Founder and CEO of NxtQube, said, "Our technology is designed to complement the existing drone ecosystem, providing a solution that enhances efficiency and autonomy. This seed round is a testament to the market's recognition of the critical role infrastructure plays in scaling drone operations. With the support of Venture Catalysts and our other investors, we are poised to accelerate our product development and market expansion. Our goal is to empower the scale of drone deployments and operations, ultimately becoming the thought leader in the drone infrastructure space."

Founded in April 2022, NxtQube develops automation solutions for drones, featuring a universal docking station that performs tasks such as landing, take-off, and data extraction. This versatile, modular system integrates with various drones, aiming to serve the 2 million drones in the defense and enterprise sectors globally. NxtQube's business model includes capital expenditures and software licensing options.

Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, Co-founder and Managing Director of Venture Catalysts, said, "NxtQube's innovative approach to drone infrastructure aligns perfectly with the rapidly evolving drone ecosystem. Their universal docking station has the potential to significantly reduce operational costs and increase efficiency in drone deployments. As India pushes towards becoming a drone hub, companies like NxtQube will play a crucial role in building the necessary infrastructure."

Acadru Raises USD 0.5 Mn to Expand SaaS Platform for Middle and High School Learning

Acadru Pvt Ltd, a SaaS firm enhancing content and interdisciplinary learning for middle and high school students, has raised USD 0.5 million in funding led by AIG Direct LLC and other prominent investors.

The funds will be used to expand the market and develop new learning pathways.

Founded in 2016 by Abhishek and Vidisha, Acadru claims to offer a repository of over 5,000 projects across 500 topics, with new content added weekly.

Acadru's platform supports NEP 2020 objectives, focusing on project-based learning and 21st-century skills, making it a valuable resource for both learners and educators.